Kicking-Off Annual Home 4 the Holidays Campaign, Blue Buffalo Supplies Major Gift for Dogs and Cats in Shelters! Title Sponsor Provides Pet Food Donation from Coast to Coast

RANCHO SANTA FE, Calif., Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The first week of October officially marks the kick-off of the 23rd Annual Home for the Holidays campaign, sponsored by Blue Buffalo. Today in celebration, the big-hearted pet food company is providing animal rescue organizations and shelters on both coasts of the country a very special holiday gift. For the fourth year in a row, Blue Buffalo is welcoming in the new season by unloading a massive amount of free pet food in San Diego and New York City.

Home 4 the Holiday rescue organizations throughout Southern California and New York will be gifted bags of pet food for their orphan pets thanks to the generosity of Blue Buffalo.

The Blue Buffalo Food Drop takes a bite out of the financial strain; enabling shelters to focus on successful adoptions.

Founded by Helen Woodward Animal Center in 1999, the Home 4 the Holidays campaign has helped place more than 18 million pets (from over 4,000 participating global rescue partners) into loving homes. The program seeks to encourage families to find their four-legged family members at a shelter, rather than a pet store or breeder, during the holiday season when more families choose to bring home a new pet than any other time of the year.

Blue Buffalo has supported Helen Woodward Animal Center's holiday campaign since 2013. Last year, Home 4 the Holidays resulted in more than 1.2 million dogs and cats united with loving families.

"Blue Buffalo is fueled by our mission to love pets like family and feed them like family," said Tom Morton, VP Brand Marketing for Blue Buffalo. "There are so many lovable dogs and cats in rescues and shelters waiting for homes where they will be embraced as family. Let's make it a happy holiday for all and choose adoption."

Many animal welfare organizations struggle with limited funding and hungry mouths to feed, while juggling budgets with supply costs and medical expenses. The COVID-19 pandemic placed an even greater financial strain on rescue facilities that depend on donations for much of their limited income. The Coast-to-Coast Blue Buffalo Food Drop helps takes a big bite out of the financial strain; enabling shelters to focus on matching pets with loving families. Blue Buffalo is delivering several truckloads of food to Helen Woodward Animal Center and the Center's partner, Paws Crossed Animal Rescue in New York. The much-needed holiday meals will be distributed to pet rescues within those regions

"Blue Buffalo is not only wonderful food and treats for pets," stated Helen Woodward Animal Center VP of Development Renee Resko, "the company is also an incredible supporter of animal adoption and rescue facilities all over the country. Each year they are the engine behind the push to promote adoption during the holiday season. This gift of free food is an incredible bonus to rescue facilities that really need it."

Helen Woodward Animal Center wants to continue to encourage rescue organizations to up their adoption efforts during the holiday season, when more families opt to bring home a new pet. For the third year, the Center is offering $25,000 to the rescue organization that develops the most creative promotion to increase adoptions.

There are many ways to get involved in the Blue Buffalo Home 4 the Holidays campaign including adopting and encouraging friends to adopt and then showing the world your newly adopted best friend by posting a photo at https://animalcenter.org/home-4-the-holidays/contest , or sharing on Twitter or Instagram with #IChoseToRescue and tagging @hwac and @bluebuffalo. For more information about the campaign or to find participating local shelters and rescues groups, go to https://animalcenter.org/home-4-the-holidays .

For information on Helen Woodward Animal Center, call 858-756-4117, visit www.animalcenter.org or stop by at 6461 El Apajo Road, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067.

About Home 4 the Holidays (H4TH)

As one of the most successful pet adoption programs in the world, H4TH partners with thousands of animal organizations dedicated to finding forever homes for orphan pets. Founded by Helen Woodward Animal Center and in partnership with Blue Buffalo this year, the program began in 1999 with just 14 participating animal shelters in San Diego County. Since it began 22 years ago, partner organizations in the Home 4 the Holidays campaign have helped more than 18 million families experience the joy of pet adoption, including more than 1.2 million pet adoptions last year alone. For more information, please visit www.home4theholidays.org .

