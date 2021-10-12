New exhibits, live entertainment and art are in abundance at the Beach this fall

Arts and Culture Highlight Summore Season in Myrtle Beach, SC New exhibits, live entertainment and art are in abundance at the Beach this fall

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Summore Season has arrived at the Beach with an array of arts and culture experiences across the Myrtle Beach area's 60 miles of coastline and 14 communities. The Grand Strand is home to historical museums, art galleries, beautifully landscaped gardens, tours, and live theaters all combined to make for a unique and memorable trip.

Home to what is considered the largest collection of American figurative sculpture in the nation and on the site of four former rice plantations, Brookgreen Gardens, part of South Carolina's Myrtle Beach, is a must at any time.

The Summore Season has arrived at the Beach with an array of arts and culture experiences across the Myrtle Beach area.

"Summer lasts a bit longer in the Myrtle Beach area which makes it one of the best times for a visit to experience arts and cultural activities," said Karen Riordan, president and CEO of Visit Myrtle Beach. "The Grand Strand is rich in history, creating a strong cultural landscape with endless stories to share with our visitors and residents alike."

Visit Myrtle Beach encourages visitors to start planning their vacation beyond the Beach this season with a collection of 10 arts and culture experiences.

Take a Gullah Tour from artist and storyteller Zenobia Harper at Hopsewee Plantation . Located at the former home of Thomas Lynch, Jr. , a signer of the Declaration of Independence, this tour focuses on the enslaved African experiences at the plantation and how they contributed to the wealth and influence of colonial South Carolina . from artist and storytellerat. Located at the former home of, a signer of the Declaration of Independence, this tour focuses on the enslaved African experiences at the plantation and how they contributed to the wealth and influence of colonial See new art at the Myrtle Beach Art Museum . Admission is free at this historic museum with two new exhibits featured through the end of the year: woven paintings by Chellis Baired and oil, watercolor, and coffee paintings by Reynier Llanes . at the. Admission is free at this historic museum with two new exhibits featured through the end of the year: woven paintings byand oil, watercolor, and coffee paintings by Learn about the indigenous Waccamaw Indian people at the Horry County Museum . The exhibit titled The Waccamaw Indian People: Past, Present and Future features the history of the Waccamaw Indian people and their enduring culture through the display and interpretation of the belongings and personal stories integral to their Native American heritage. Admission is free and the exhibit will remain open through January 2022 . at the. The exhibit titledfeatures the history of the Waccamaw Indian people and their enduring culture through the display and interpretation of the belongings and personal stories integral to their Native American heritage. Admission is free and the exhibit will remain open through Get a ticket to a live entertainment show. Take your pick between Motown, comedy, dance, sword fighting, pirates and more! Myrtle Beach has a variety of live entertainment options daily. Starting November 1 , holiday themed shows are in full swing and will run through the end of the year. Take your pick between Motown, comedy, dance, sword fighting, pirates and more!has a variety ofdaily. Starting, holiday themed shows are in full swing and will run through the end of the year. Paddle in a kayak and learn about the pirates that traveled the historic Inlet waters. Combine history and nature with one of Black River Outdoors guided Combine history and nature with one ofguided Visit Bees, Fiber Art and 9/11 Exhibits at Brookgreen Gardens . Considered the largest collection of American figurative sculpture in the nation and on the site of four former rice plantations, Brookgreen Gardens is a must at any time, but this scenic site also has regular rotating exhibits that make it all the more desirable for art enthusiasts. Running through October is Wild Bees, an exhibition showcasing the works of Paula Sharp and Ross Eatman with stunning macro photographs depicting America's native bees. A. Thomas Schomberg : Remembering 9/11 is a series of sculptures exhibited through November 7 portraying the nation's emotions following the attacks. On display through November 25 is Sankofa: the 14th Annual African American Fiber Art Exhibition showcasing works in fiber created by African American artists throughout the US. at. Considered the largest collection of American figurative sculpture in the nation and on the site of four former rice plantations, Brookgreen Gardens is a must at any time, but this scenic site also has regular rotating exhibits that make it all the more desirable for art enthusiasts. Running through October is, an exhibition showcasing the works ofandwith stunning macro photographs depicting America's native bees.is a series of sculptures exhibited throughportraying the nation's emotions following the attacks. On display throughisshowcasing works in fiber created by African American artists throughout the US. Take a tour of a historic Lowcountry castle. Atalaya Castle was the former winter home of industrialist and philanthropist Archer M. Huntington and his wife, the sculptor Anna Hyatt Huntington . Located inside Huntington Beach State Park , self-guided tours are available year-round to explore its unique Moorish Revival architecture just steps from the beach. Organized tours are available through October. Atalaya Castle was the former winter home of industrialist and philanthropist Archer M. Huntington and his wife, the sculptor. Located inside, self-guided tours are available year-round to explore its unique Moorish Revival architecture just steps from the beach.are available through October. Learn the art of glass blowing at Conway Glass . For handcrafted ornaments, holiday décor and custom goods, Conway Glass is known for their one-of-a-kind glass products you can't find anywhere else in the area. Established in 1986, visitors can explore the glass blowing studio, venture into the gallery or take a special class to learn about the glass blowing process. at. For handcrafted ornaments, holiday décor and custom goods, Conway Glass is known for their one-of-a-kind glass products you can't find anywhere else in the area. Established in 1986, visitors can explore the glass blowing studio, venture into the gallery or take a special class to learn about the glass blowing process. Ride a trolley for a historical tour of Myrtle Beach . Climb aboard a climate-controlled trolley and discover Myrtle Beach's history through four different tours. The history, movies and music tour highlight the coming of age of Myrtle Beach in the mid-20th century with stops that include the Charlie's Place Historic Site that was once a part of the Chitlin' Circuit and includes a motel that was listed on the Green Book. Climb aboard aand discoverhistory through four different tours. The history, movies and music tour highlight the coming of age ofin the mid-20century with stops that include the Charlie's Place Historic Site that was once a part of the Chitlin' Circuit and includes a motel that was listed on the Green Book. Experience harvest at the only African American historical living farm in the United States . Freewoods Farm is a 40-acre living farm replicating life on small southern family farms owned and/or operated by African Americans between 1865-1900. This time of year is harvest season on the farm, and visitors in October can help harvest sweet potatoes by hand. In November, guests can chop sugar cane, strip and grind it to make syrup. is a 40-acre living farm replicating life on small southern family farms owned and/or operated by African Americans between 1865-1900. This time of year is harvest season on the farm, and visitors in October can help harvest sweet potatoes by hand. In November, guests can chop sugar cane, strip and grind it to make syrup.

Visit Myrtle Beach continues to ask visitors to pack their patience and visit the destination responsibly. The latest updates on COVID-19 can be found at the Healthy Travel section on VisitMyrtleBeach.com.

About Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Myrtle beach isn't just a beach. It's The Beach. Popularly known as the Grand Strand, Myrtle Beach is one destination made up of 14 unique communities that stretch 60 miles along the northeast coast of South Carolina. Families, couples, and those in search of a warm welcome will find more than just a day at The Beach when they come together to connect and enjoy vibrant entertainment and family attractions, including world-class golf, shopping and fresh coastal Carolina cuisine. From the moment you arrive, you'll find you belong at The Beach – Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. For additional information on tourism offerings in the Myrtle Beach area, visit www.visitmyrtlebeach.com or call (888) Myrtle-1.

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina has 60 miles of beautiful ocean front. (PRNewsfoto/Visit Myrtle Beach)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Visit Myrtle Beach