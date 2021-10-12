MountainWest Capital Network Names Dynamic Blending Utah's Fastest Growing Company in 2021

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MountainWest Capital Network (MWCN) today announced Dynamic Blending as the top ranked company in the 2021 Utah 100. Now in its 27th year, the Utah 100 is MWCN's annual list of the fastest-growing companies in the state.
"Dynamic Blending is an exciting company with an incredible growth story, going from one of our Emerging Elite last year to the fastest growing company in the state this year," said Dave Chase, chairman of the MWCN Utah 100 committee. "As with all of the businesses we are honoring this year, Dynamic Blending is a great example of adapting and thriving in unforeseen circumstances and we look forward to great things to come."
MWCN ranks the Utah 100 by revenue growth from both a percentage increase and a dollar increase over a five year period through 2020. At the awards ceremony, MWCN also recognized 15 companies with the highest total dollar revenue growth over the same five year period and named 15 startups to its Emerging Elite, which identifies younger organizations with less than five years that show the most promise of future growth.
"Utah has led the nation in economic growth for several years, and Salt Lake City has historically been the epicenter with occasional standout companies located elsewhere," said Chase. "But we are now finding growth from many areas across the state, including Dynamic Blending and nine of our top 10 companies, which are from Utah County or south Salt Lake County. This trend is promising for sustaining our state's economic powerhouse."
The full list of the Utah 100 (by rank):
1. Dynamic Blending
2. Thread Wallets
3. Awardco
4. Clean Simple Eats, LLC
5. JOJO's Chocolate
6. Gathre
7. Motivosity
8. Lion Energy LLC
9. PCF Insurance Services
10. Artemis Health
11. Podium
12. Aptive Environmental
13. XPS Ship
14. Pluralsight Inc.
15. Ezarc Welding, Inc
16. Made-By-Mary LLC
17. The Page Company, LLC
18. SimpleNexus
19. Ivanti
20. Weave
21. Enso Rings
22. Coreform LLC
23. Inside Real Estate
24. Vanderhall Motor Works
25. Beauty Industry Group
26. Blue Raven Solar
27. CB SkyShare
28. Dental Intelligence
29. Telarus
30. Security National Financial
31. Lucid
32. Intermountain Nutrition
33. Beddy's
34. Strong Connexions
35. Peak Capital Partners
36. Tech9
37. Conservice
38. Packsize
39. FirstMile
40. Xyngular
41. USANA
42. Varex Imaging
43. Collective Medical, a PointClickCare Company
44. 1 Source Business Solutions
45. Alpha Warranty Services
46. Lendio
47. Freeus, LLC
48. Avetta
49. Buy Box Experts
50. Executech
51. AutoSavvy
52. Foresight Wealth Management
53. eLuma
54. Clarus Corporation
55. Coalatree
56. Rocco & Roxie Supply Co.
57. Entrata
58. eAssist Dental Solutions
59. Legacy RV
60. PMD Beauty
61. Foursight Capital
62. Lender Toolkit
63. Signs.com
64. ProdataKey
65. Big Deal Outlet
66. Western Peaks Logistics
67. Chamber.Media
68. Campman
69. Conductive Group
70. Zamp HR
71. Flex Fleet Rental
72. Streiff Marketing LLC
73. Cingo Solutions
74. LGCY Power, LLC
75. Disruptive Advertising
76. Olympus Wealth Management
77. J. Lyne Roberts and Sons
78. Searchbloom
79. Lulu and Roo
80. Altabancorp
81. Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc.
82. Design Imaging
83. Image Studios
84. International Products Group
85. ObservePoint
86. Max Connect Marketing
87. Zonos
88. Abode Luxury Rentals
89. BrainStorm, Inc.
90. Evolved Commerce
91. Huge Brands
92. OptConnect
93. Ogden's Own Distillery, Inc.
94. KURU Footwear
95. Legacy Tree Genealogists
96. Grant Victor LLC
97. Squeeze Media
98. Complete Recovery Corporation
99. Lifevantage Corporation
100. VPI Technology Group
Total Revenue companies (by rank):
1. Layton Construction
2. Overstock.com
3. Sportsman's Warehouse
4. Purple Innovation, Inc.
5. HealthEquity
6. Malouf Companies
7. Vivint Smart Home
8. Zions Bancorporation
9. Pattern
10. Nu Skin
11. Extra Space Storage, Inc.
12. Merit Medical
13. G&A Partners
14. Walker Edison
15. Young Automotive Group
Emerging Elite (unranked; listed alphabetically):
Baltic Born
Bold
Divvy
Eddy
Gigi Pip
HydroJug
Inpivota, Corp.
Kenect
Lumio, Inc.
NoBid, Inc.
Pillow Cube, Inc.
Thirst Drinks
Turner Imaging Systems, Inc.
Whistic
Zyia Active
About MountainWest Capital Network
MountainWest Capital Network is Utah's first and largest business networking organization devoted to supporting entrepreneurial success and dedicated to the flow of financial, entrepreneurial and intellectual capital. Learn more at www.mwcn.org.
