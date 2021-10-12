Wright Close & Barger Welcomes Four New Attorneys

HOUSTON, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wright Close & Barger LLP is pleased to announce the addition of three experienced attorneys and one recent law school graduate as new associates to the firm's already deep bench of highly skilled trial and appellate lawyers.

Eric Boettcher joins from Robins Kaplan LLP, Brad Williams joins from the Executive Office for Immigration Reform, Jared Douthit joins from Thompson Coe, LLP, and Emily Freeman joins the firm following her graduation from law school.

An appellate specialist and civil litigator, Mr. Boettcher has an extensive background handling commercial disputes, securities litigation, and intellectual property matters. Earlier this year, he was counsel of record for several former U.S. attorneys who filed an amicus brief in support of the United States in United States v. Cooley. The brief was cited twice in the Supreme Court's ruling in favor of the United States.

Mr. Williams is an experienced litigator who focuses his practice on civil litigation and appeals. In his previous role at the Department of Justice's Executive Office for Immigration Review, he advised judges on statutory and regulatory issues and assisted in drafting orders and decisions. He graduated from the University of Illinois College of Law.

Mr. Douthit specializes in insurance coverage litigation in state and federal court. He advises insurers on coverage issues arising under property, commercial, environmental, and automobile policies. He is a graduate of South Texas College of Law Houston.

Ms. Freeman, a graduate of South Texas College of Law Houston, rejoins Wright Close & Barger where she worked as a summer associate. She was recently admitted to the State Bar of Texas, and her practice will focus on commercial litigation and appeals.

"We are so pleased to add these very talented attorneys to our team," said Tom Wright, founding partner of Wright Close & Barger. "Each brings a unique set of skills we know will be incredible assets to our clients and our firm."

Wright Close & Barger LLP is a Houston-based civil trial and appellate firm handling complex trial and appeals work for clients across Texas. Our lawyers have a record of achieving favorable resolutions in cases involving catastrophic personal injury, insurance coverage, intellectual property, oil and gas, product defects, commercial disputes, trade secrets, and trust and estate litigation, among others.

