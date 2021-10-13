America250 Adds To Senior Leadership Team

WASHINGTON, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- America250 , the nationwide commemoration of America's 250th anniversary in 2026 led by the U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission, has named Kyle Anderson as Senior Vice President and Matt Schatzle as Chief Development Officer. These key leadership appointments will report to President and CEO Joseph C. Daniels and help lead America250 in developing and executing the largest and most inclusive commemoration in our nation's history.

America250 has named Kyle Anderson as Senior Vice President and Matt Schatzle as Chief Development Officer.

"America250 is thrilled to welcome Matt and Kyle as we undertake the ambitious goal of inspiring the American spirit and engaging with all Americans through our programming," said President and CEO Joseph C. Daniels. "Both have demonstrated outstanding leadership within their respective fields and foster a deep connection to America250's mission. We are confident they will be tremendous additions to our leadership team in the lead up to 2026."

"America250 presents an incredible chance to deepen our connection to our history and each other in ways that will positively impact generations to come," said Anderson. "I'm thrilled to join this talented and inspired team and look forward to helping shape this effort as we bring on national partners, programs and initiatives designed to engage and unite all Americans."

"I'm honored and humbled to play a role in this momentous, once-in-a-lifetime occasion for our country," said Schatzle. "My career has been dedicated to helping organizations support impactful, life changing work. I'm excited to begin working with America250 as we boldly engage more than 350 million Americans through unique programs and initiatives at the local, state, national and international level."

With more than a decade of experience on Capitol Hill and time spent in leadership roles in the corporate and non-profit sectors, Anderson will support the organization's goals to develop programming and initiatives that inspire Americans to renew and strengthen our daring experiment in democracy.

Prior to his appointment with America250, Anderson served as Executive Director of the U.S. House of Representatives' Congressional Black Caucus and director of communications and marketing with the Office of the Chief Administrative Officer. Throughout his nearly 10 years working with the U.S. House of Representatives, Anderson notably managed messaging and guidance to Congressional Offices on the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and the 2013 governmental shutdown.

"I have had the opportunity to work with Kyle during his time as a senior Hill staffer and I believe his insight and experience will be valuable assets for America250," said Congresswoman Bonnie Watson Coleman (NJ-12) who serves as a member of the U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission. "His focus on diversity, equity and inclusion, and the respect he has earned from Members of Congress and his colleagues on and off the Hill, will be critical in the success of America250."

Anderson also held several senior leadership positions, including with the Delaware River Port Authority and the 2016 Democratic National Convention Committee. Throughout his tenure, he managed communications around the 2015 Philadelphia Papal Visit and oversaw press relations for one of the most successful and diverse Democratic Conventions in history.

Anderson earned his B.A. in political science from Swarthmore College in Swarthmore, Pennsylvania.

In his new role, Schatzle will serve as a key member of the senior management team and lead America250's five-year major fundraising campaign that is going to call on and inspire Americans from all walks of life to help the organization honor our nation's first 250 years and to imagine the incredible potential of the next 250.

With over 20 years' experience leading national non-profits, associations and foundations, Schatzle is a recognized expert in strategic planning, program development and fundraising. During his career, Schatzle has successfully conducted major multi-million dollar campaigns, including the Naval Academy's $275 million Leaders to Serve a Nation campaign, the Ocean Conservancy's $35 million Campaign for the Oceans, and the United Services Organization's (USO) $100 million campaign in response to 9/11.

Prior to America250, he served as a managing director of The Zodiac Group, and previously was the Executive Director of the ASME Foundation, where he helped create Future Engineers, a K-12, 3D printing competition on the International Space Station and the solutions library platform Engineering for Change (E4C). Schatzle serves as Chairman of the Board of the Downtown Annapolis Partnership.

Schatzle received his B.S. from the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.

About America250

America250 is a multiyear effort to commemorate the semiquincentennial, or 250th anniversary, of the United States. The purpose of the U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission, created by Congress, and the corresponding America250 Foundation, is to catalyze a more perfect union by designing and leading the most comprehensive and inclusive celebration in our country's history. America250 represents a coalition of public and private partners all working to create initiatives and programs that honor our first 250 years and inspire Americans to imagine our next 250. The commemoration period began in 2020, culminates on July 4, 2026, and officially concludes in 2027. For more information, visit www.america250.org and follow us on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and TikTok .

