Epion Health Integrates with Epic, Joins App Orchard

HOBOKEN, N.J., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Epion Health , a leader in digital patient engagement solutions and contactless care, today announced its platform is now available in the Epic App Orchard . Epion Digital Check-In provides health care organizations with a proven means of collecting high-quality, patient-entered data before the visit and integrating it into Epic to support in-person, telehealth and hybrid care models.

Epion Health further enhances seamless patient engagement with Epic EHR and MyChart

"Now, more than ever, as we face a national labor shortage and rising demand for consumerism in health care, we are excited to announce that our patient engagement platform is available for Epic users," said Matt Racki, CTO of Epion Health. "Integrating with Epic enables us to reach more providers with our solution that supports an engaged patient experience and helps to further automate workflows for staff and patients."

With Epion, patients are sent a text message in advance of their appointment, which provides a link to start the check-in process. Patients can access their check-in steps using any web-enabled device on any operating system and do not need to download software or remember any IDs or passwords. The check-in process is a directed flow experience, making it easy for patients to follow and complete all steps. All data entered is updated in real time, so data is never lost, even if the session is interrupted. The Epion Rules Engine allows clients to use predetermined business rules to deliver a curated experience for each patient. Epion's post-check-in patient satisfaction survey averages 94 percent across all patient populations.

Epion's uniquely high patient utilization is accomplished through a 10-point series of barrier-reducing measures designed to promote high completion rates and reduce no-shows. Epion clients typically realize utilization rates ranging between 68 and 90 percent and, once started, over 90 percent of patients complete all assigned tasks. The Epion product for Epic users is designed to work seamlessly with MyChart, with bi-directional updates and discrete field mapping for patient-entered data, such as demographics and consent forms.

About Epion Health, Inc.

Epion Health is a leader in digital patient engagement solutions that empower providers to deliver high-quality care that's convenient, accessible, efficient and profitable. Our secure, HIPAA-compliant platform makes it easy to connect with patients any time, from anywhere, at all points along the care journey. Epion's commitment to innovation and exceptional customer service has made us a top-rated, trusted partner to healthcare organizations across the nation. For more information, visit www.epionhealth.com .

Epic, App Orchard and MyChart are trademarks or registered trademarks of Epic Systems Corporation.

