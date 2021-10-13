SAP® Sales Cloud and Microsoft Teams Help Businesses Grow by Removing Barriers to Remote Selling

WALLDORF, Germany, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that the integration of the SAP® Sales Cloud solution with Microsoft Teams is now available to all customers. SAP made this announcement at the SAP Customer Experience LIVE: Unplugged event being held October 26–27, 2021.

In today's world, "remote selling" is no longer an exception, it has become the norm. Sales professionals across the globe use Microsoft Teams to meet with customers and engage in sales activities. The integration of SAP Sales Cloud and Microsoft teams enables users to access customer and sales information instantly from Microsoft Teams. While in customer meetings, they can update records in real time without ever leaving the Microsoft Teams environment.

"Traditional sales automation solutions are record-keeping tools that focus on performing administrative tasks," said Sameer Patel, chief marketing and solutions officer of Customer Experience at SAP. "They can distract sales professionals from high-value activities. SAP Sales Cloud is different because it removes complexities, adapts to changing needs of sales professionals and strives to make it easier for them to focus on customers and closing deals. The integration with Microsoft Teams is another great example of how SAP makes it easier for sales professionals to engage with customers and grow revenues."

"Microsoft Teams is the new way people and sales professionals connect, collaborate and stay in the flow of work in today's hybrid world," said Nicole Herskowitz, Microsoft Teams general manager. "We are excited that partners like SAP are building Teams Apps and native integration to enable collaborative solutions that help our mutual customers improve team productivity and better serve customers."

"It is more important than ever to eliminate friction in the sales process, remove administrative tasks and provide our sales professionals with the right sales solutions that help them focus on our customers and engage with them anywhere and anytime," said Gamze Senkal, manager of Information Technology at Eczacıbaşı Building Products, part of one of the leading industrial holding companies in Turkey. "With the integration of SAP Sales Cloud and Microsoft Teams, our sales professionals can access the latest customer information with one click from Microsoft Teams and are able to update sales records in real time without ever leaving Microsoft Teams. By eliminating duplicate data entry and record keeping, SAP Sales Cloud helps ensure that our sales professionals are focusing on our customers and value-added activities."

