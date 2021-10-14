Quantum CatDV 2021 Platform Update Streamlines Content Production with Review and Approval Framework, Host of New Features and New Deployment Options

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO) today announced the availability of the Quantum® CatDV 2021 Platform Update with major new features, performance enhancements, and a range of new deployment options to address the needs of agile content production teams. The update introduces a new review and approval framework with real time messaging, support for clip stacking meta-folders to flexibly organize content with versioning to make team-based collaboration faster and more focused, and many more new features.

"Quantum CatDV is a deep technology platform that allows our customers extreme flexibility to build custom workflows and adapt to rapidly-evolving collaboration needs. The new review and approval framework, when combined with the clip stacking and versioning features, gives creative teams extraordinary flexibility to build highly specialized and efficient workflow automation for new levels of production efficiency," said Dave Clack, vice president and general manager, Cloud Software and Analytics, Quantum.

This latest version of CatDV software is a key part of recently introduced solutions including Quantum's Web Scale Content Archive Reference Architecture and Quantum's Collaborative Workflow Solution for creative teams. The Collaborative Workflow Solution is an example of the extreme performance possible with a tight integration of software, hardware, and services. This innovative solution integrates a turnkey, ready-for-production deployment of Quantum StorNext® shared storage, Quantum CatDV, and a range of options for adding archiving capacity into the Petabyte range and beyond. With the option to choose NVIDIA GPU-based transcoding, broadcasters can dramatically accelerate content transcoding workflow steps.

"By choosing powerful NVIDIA RTX GPUs with faster-than-real-time video encoding and decoding, the Quantum Collaborative Workflow Solution with StorNext and CatDV realizes its vision of enabling new levels of production efficiency that were not possible before. Customers can dramatically accelerate the critical ingest and proxy building workflow steps, making collaboration for on-site and remote teams far more efficient, even with the ever-growing demands placed on the industry," said Sepi Motamedi, industry lead for professional broadcast at NVIDIA.

While major components of the Quantum CatDV Platform--including the Server and Worker components--can be deployed today in the cloud, the new release includes pre-deployment configuration files to make Docker-based deployment easier and is ideal for teams needing to rapidly deploy an asset management solution without hardware dependencies, or to supplement and augment existing deployments.

New features and capabilities of Quantum CatDV Server 10, Pegasus 14, and CatDV Worker 9 include:

New Review and Approval workflow framework with two starter workflows (unanimous approval, or single approval and veto workflows)

New real-time comment and notifications on clips keyed to timeline code

New Clip Stacking meta-folders for flexible content organization and versioning with separate Review and Approval flows for individual clips

New StorNext filesystem metadata integration for dramatically efficient file-system operations on StorNext systems

Faster duplicate file detection on file moves, copies, and re-names

Improvements and updates for playback and export including rendering pipelines powered by NVIDIA RTX GPUs

Extended support for image sequences, DPX and EXR content

Improved performance and support for more camera RAW and native formats including Canon, Blackmagic, and RED

Proxy and mezzanine creation from Avid DNx media

Docker deployment support via XML deployment configuration for rapid testing, evaluation, and cloud deployments

Precision web playback support for Google Chrome and Firefox client scrubbing and clip annotation

Extended theming and customization of Web client

Multiple User Roles support and User Directory integration improvements for LDAP/SAML environments

Native CatDV support for Two-Factor Authentication using authenticator applications

Quantum CatDV customers with an active support plan can download updates from the Quantum CatDV support page. New customers are invited to contact their Quantum sales team for more information or a demonstration of the new features.

About Quantum

Quantum technology, software, and services provide the solutions that today's organizations need to make video and other unstructured data smarter – so their data works for them and not the other way around. With over 40 years of innovation, Quantum's end-to-end platform is uniquely equipped to orchestrate, protect, and enrich data across its lifecycle, providing enhanced intelligence and actionable insights. Leading organizations in cloud services, entertainment, government, research, education, transportation, and enterprise IT trust Quantum to bring their data to life, because data makes life better, safer, and smarter. Quantum is listed on Nasdaq (QMCO) and the Russell 2000® Index. For more information visit www.quantum.com .

Quantum and the Quantum logo are registered trademarks of Quantum Corporation and its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

