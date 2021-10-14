Yellow Fit Kitchen's Founders, Gregorius Ruben and Christopher Aldo, Announce Plan to Tackle Increased Obesity Rate in Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yellow Fit Kitchen, a diet and healthy catering company from Indonesia, is strengthening its position to become the market leader in the healthy food industry in Indonesia. With over 100% growth in revenue annually since its establishment in 2017, the company is optimistic to reach a quarter of a trillion revenue by 2022, and IDR 1 trillion revenue by 2025.

Gregorius Ruben and Christopher Aldo Yellow Fit Kitchen Founders

Yellow Fit Kitchen is the brainchild of two young Indonesian entrepreneurs, Gregorius Ruben and Christopher Aldo, who have managed to become young billionaires at the age of 21. "With outstanding performance and by consistently achieving 100% revenue growth every year, we are optimistic that Yellow Fit Kitchen will achieve IDR 250 billion revenue next year," said Ruben.

To date, Yellow Fit has recorded a revenue of IDR 150 billion by producing and distributing diet foods and healthy catering to 15 cities across Indonesia.

Overcoming obesity in Indonesia

Serving over 2000 diet and healthy menu items in 15 branches across Indonesia, Yellow Fit Kitchen was started with only one chef in a simple store located in Depok. Now, it has expanded significantly with over 500 experienced chefs and employees.

"Seeing the uncontrolled obesity problems in Indonesia, we decided to create and innovate a new breakthrough in diet and health program. Presenting Yellow Fit as the number 1 diet and healthy catering in Indonesia, we aim to address any challenges posed by obesity problems, so people are able to live longer and happier," added Ruben.

According to World Health Organization (WHO), the number of overweight adults in Indonesia has doubled over the past two decades. Research by 2018 Indonesia Basic Health Research (RISKESDAS) also noted that one in five primary school-aged children and one in seven Indonesian adults are obese. Therefore, Yellow Fit Kitchen has come with a solution to promote a new lifestyle with tastier, healthier, and better-quality meal plans.

Yellow Fit Kitchen to innovate healthy lifestyle in Indonesia

Yellow Fit Kitchen provides daily and weekly programs for consumers to enjoy lunch and/or dinner with a variety of healthy diet menu from Yellow Fit Program. To wider promote healthy lifestyles while preventing overweight and obesity in Indonesia, Yellow Fit has also strengthened collaborations with leading influencers and culinary companies in Indonesia. Starting the initiatives in early 2021, the company has now collaborated with Indonesian prominent figures including Rachel Vennya and Deddy Corbuzier, as well notable culinary brands such as Ultra Group.

In the second quarter of 2021, Yellow Fit has also launched a new product, Mooles fiber drink. It is a healthy high-fiber drink made from raspberries to help overcome digestive problems.

"With the consistent growth and new product development, we have served the best quality for our loyal consumers to continuously consume Yellow Fit products. We will strive to provide more innovations, while maintaining our product quality and fulfilling our upcoming initiative such as open brances in 10 more cities," said Christopher.

About Yellow Fit Kitchen

Yellow Fit Kitchen is a Diet & Healthy Catering company from Indonesia. Through the Yellow Fit Program, Indonesians are given easy solutions to follow a diet and diet to live a healthy, inexpensive and fun life. Yellow Fit Kitchen has branches spread across major cities in Indonesia.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Yellow Fit Kitchen