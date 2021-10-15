American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP to Host Third Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call on November 10, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP ("AHIP", "the Company") (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U) announces today that it intends to release its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 after market close on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. Interested parties are invited to participate in the Company's Q3 2021 results conference call, occurring on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time/ 7:00 a.m. Pacific time. During the call, Company executives will discuss AHIP's financial results and answer questions from analysts.

To participate in the conference call, please use the following dial-in information:

1-877-291-4570 (Toll-free North America )

1-647-788-4919 (International or local Toronto )

Please ask to participate in American Hotel Income Properties' Q3 2021 Analyst Call. To avoid any delays in joining the call, please dial in at least five minutes prior to the call start time. If prompted, please provide conference passcode 8898529.

An audio webcast of the conference call is also available, both live and archived, on the Events & Presentations page of AHIP's website: www.ahipreit.com. Alternatively, you may register for the webcast directly at the following link:

https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=F4AE5CE6-801F-4C97-AC0D-7B944010E6CB

A replay of the conference call can be accessed after 8:30 p.m. Eastern time/ 5:30 p.m. Pacific time on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 1-800-585-8367 or 1-416-621-4642 (using passcode 8898529). The replay will be available until December 1, 2021.

ABOUT AMERICAN HOTEL INCOME PROPERTIES REIT LP:

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's portfolio of 78 premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand. AHIP hotels operate under brands affiliated with Marriott, Hilton, IHG and Choice Hotels through license agreements. The Company's long-term objectives are to build on its proven track record of successful investment, deliver monthly U.S. dollar denominated distributions to unitholders, and generate value through the continued growth of its diversified hotel portfolio. More information is available at www.ahipreit.com.

View original content:

SOURCE American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP