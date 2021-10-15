PAOG Cites New British Medical Journal Case Report On CBD Lung Cancer And COPD Treatment As Validation Of PAOG Ongoing RespRx Drug Research

SANDUSKY, Ohio, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PAO Group, Inc. (USOTC: PAOG) cited a British Medical Journal case study report published today on the effectiveness of CBD in the treatment of lung cancer and COPD as validation of PAOG's ongoing research and development of its own respiratory disorder treatment under the name RespRx.

Last year, PAOG acquired intellectual property derived through research into CBD extracted in association with a patented extraction method (U.S. Patent No. 9,199,960). The ongoing research targets the treatment of respiratory disorders in support of a pharmaceutical being developed by PAOG under the name RespRx.

PAOG has engaged Veristat as a CRO to prepare an IND for the FDA.

PAOG's RespRx research has shown effectiveness in the treatment of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and other similar respiratory conditions.

The British Medical Journal (BMJ) today released a report on a case study where CBD demonstrated effectiveness in the treatment of lung cancer and COPD.

RespRx, in addition to its clinical research with COPD, has been engaged in select, non-clinical trials to treat cancer and demonstrated effectiveness.

In conjunction with PAOG's ongoing IND initiative for RespRx, and PAOG's connection with U.S. Patent No. 9,199,960 entitled "METHOD AND APPARATUS FOR PROCESSING," PAOG is now receiving unsolicited contacts expressing interests ranging from investment and partnership to acquisition.

PAOG is not altering its plans at this stage in reaction to the recent interest. The company will continue developing its pharmaceutical and nutraceutical treatments.

PAOG expects to realize its first CBD nutraceutical product sales beginning imminently in Q4, 2021.

The company confirms shipping its first CBD nutraceutical product to its distribution partner, North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (USOTC: USMJ).

PAOG plans to announce specifics about its first CBD nutraceutical product in an upcoming formal product launch announcement on Monday, October 18, 2021.

PAOG expects revenue to grow rapidly following its first CBD nutraceutical product launch as the company has follow on products lined up to follow the first product adding to overall sales potential.

The 2020 CBD Nutraceuticals Market had an estimated value of $5.2 Billion, and it is expected to reach $16.4 Billion by 2027.

