ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Innovative GYN Care® (CIGC®) (the "Practice") announced today that Salome Masghati, MD, FACOG, has joined the medical staff as a surgeon. Dr. Masghati will be working alongside the 20+ female medical professionals at the organization and will practice at CIGC's Rockville, MD location.

Dr. Salome Masghati Joins The Center for Innovative GYN Care Medical Staff

"The addition of Dr. Masghati marks a major milestone for CIGC as we continue to expand our Practice, focusing on personalized care for patients suffering from medical challenges spanning the gynecological spectrum, including pelvic pain, hormonal imbalances and fertility issues," said Dr. Natayla Danilyants, co-founder of CIGC. "Dr. Masghati has a true passion for functional medicine, delivering individualized treatment plans and ensuring that each patient is treated from a holistic viewpoint with respect and the utmost quality of care. Our new female-led team of experts has a deep understanding of the importance of empowerment when it comes to women making personal healthcare choices."

Dr. Masghati is board-certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology. Prior to joining CIGC, she completed a two-year fellowship in minimally invasive gynecology at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas and served as a virtual physician consultant through My Virtual Physician. Dr. Masghati earned a Doctor of Medicine degree from the Medical University of Vienna in Austria and completed her residency at the White Memorial Medical Center in Los Angeles, CA. She previously lived in Austria, France, Germany, Iran and the United Kingdom and is fluent in English, Spanish, French, German and Farsi.

"I am excited to join the elite team of surgical professionals during this pivotal time for CIGC, as we reaffirm our commitment to educating women around the globe suffering from complex gynecological conditions, imparting the knowledge necessary to make informed decisions regarding the various treatment options available," said Dr. Masghati. "When it comes to GYN care, there is no one-size-fits-all solution. At CIGC, I look forward to working alongside this powerful team of experts who understand that the 'watch and wait' method is no longer acceptable when it comes to treating GYN issues."

About The Center for Innovative GYN Care

The Center for Innovative GYN Care® (CIGC®) is a state-of-the-art laparoscopic GYN practice that uses exclusive techniques developed by the founders, Dr. Natalya Danilyants, and Dr. Paul MacKoul. Patients travel from around the world for the groundbreaking DualPortGYN® and LAAM-BUAO® procedures, designed to optimize surgical outcomes, minimize pain, reduce the risk of complications, and provide a faster recovery at home.

