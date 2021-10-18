Genpact Receives PRWeek Purpose Award for Accelerating Cost-Effective Rapid COVID-19 Workplace Testing at Scale

Recognition reflects Genpact's role in catalyzing the private sector as a force for good, bringing together academics, scientists, organizations and businesses to help reopen the US economy faster with rapid COVID-19 workplace testing

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering digital transformation, received an Honorable Mention at the PRWeek Purpose Awards, which recognized initiatives and innovations that use creative ideas to further positive causes and to acknowledge the organizations and individuals behind them.

Genpact was recognized in the Best B2B category for its role in creating the US Rapid Action Consortium. Founded on the belief that the private sector must be a powerful force in fighting the pandemic, the Consortium has been focused on helping to accelerate the reopening of the US economy since its inception, helping businesses and organizations adopt cost-effective rapid COVID-19 testing practices to better enable employees to return to the workplace safely through proven testing frameworks. The US Rapid Action Consortium is offering learnings and approaches free of charge as a public good to organizations.

PRWeek Purpose Awards celebrate agencies, brands, public-sector organizations, non-profits, and NGOs at a time when consumers and employees are insisting that the brands with which they engage, and the organizations for which they work, communicate what they believe in and stand up publicly for those values. Staying true to its purpose, "the relentless pursuit of a world that works better for people," Genpact is using its digital and process expertise in solving complex business challenges for global organizations to help US companies safely return their employees to on-site work environments.

"As whatever is the new normal starts to emerge after 18 months of pandemic-induced lockdown, the focus on purposeful business assumes greater importance than at any time since we launched these awards in 2019," said Steve Barrett, vice president, editorial director of PRWeek US. "The winners of PRWeek's third annual Purpose Awards are blazing a trail for others to follow and seek to emulate."

"As the world manages through the ongoing impact of COVID-19, the ability for businesses to act quickly and decisively on employee wellness and workplace safety has never been more critical," said Stacy Simpson, chief marketing officer and global leader of corporate responsibility, diversity, equity, and inclusion, Genpact, and founder and co-chair, U.S. Rapid Action Consortium. "The Consortium was born out of a need for the private sector to come together to collectively learn, innovate, and iterate to create proven testing frameworks and access to critical resources that allow all employers to play a role in enabling wellness across their workforces and communities."

Genpact, in partnership with the Creative Destruction Lab Rapid Screening Consortium (CDL RSC), and COVID Collaborative, formed the Consortium to create a COVID-19 rapid action testing system that better enables US businesses to create safer workplaces.

The US Rapid Action Consortium is an expansion of the successful CDL RSC work done in Canada, of which Genpact is a founding member. Since their inception, the US Rapid Action Consortium and CDL RSC have administered more than 630,000 tests across more than 900 locations. Across locations, the rapid testing program has detected over 500 asymptomatic individuals, preventing more than 22,000 secondary infections from occurring.

Companies interested in learning more about getting involved with the US Rapid Action Consortium may visit its website here.

PRWeek is a leading publication for the public relations and communications industry. It has been published in the United States since 1998. For more information about the 2021 PRWeek Purpose Awards, visit their website here.

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services firm that makes business transformation real. Led by our purpose – the relentless pursuit of a world that works better for people – we drive digital-led innovation and digitally enabled intelligent operations for our clients. Guided by our experience reinventing and running thousands of processes for hundreds of clients, many of them Global Fortune 500 companies, we drive real-world transformation at scale. We think with design, dream in digital, and solve problems with data and analytics. Combining our expertise in end-to-end operations and our AI-based platform, Genpact Cora, we focus on the details – all 90,000+ of us. From New York to New Delhi, and more than 30 countries in between, we connect every dot, reimagine every process, and reinvent the ways companies work. We know that reimagining each step from start to finish creates better business outcomes. Whatever it is, we'll be there with you – accelerating digital transformation to create bold, lasting results – because transformation happens here. Get to know us at Genpact.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.

About the COVID Collaborative

COVID Collaborative, a project of UNITE, is a national assembly of experts, leaders and institutions in health, education and the economy and associations representing the diversity of the country to turn the tide on the pandemic by supporting federal, state and local COVID-19 response efforts.

The COVID Collaborative is co-chaired by former Governor and U.S. Senator Dirk Kempthorne (R-ID) and former Governor Deval Patrick (D-MA) and led by CEO John Bridgeland. COVID Collaborative includes expertise from across Republican and Democratic administrations at the federal, state and local levels, including former FDA commissioners, CDC directors, and U.S. surgeon generals; former U.S. secretaries of Education, Homeland Security and Health and Human Services; leading public health experts and institutions that span the country; the Business Roundtable, National Association of Manufacturers and U.S. Chamber of Commerce; the NAACP, UnidosUS and the National Congress of American Indians; the Skoll Foundation, The Allstate Foundation and The Rockefeller Foundation; and associations representing those on the front lines, from the American Public Health Association and Association of State and Territorial Health Officials to the Council of Chief State School Officers and the Council of the Great City Schools. Tim Shriver is Chairman of UNITE.

To learn more, visit www.CovidCollaborative.us, and follow the COVID Collaborative on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About the CDL Rapid Screening Consortium

The CDL Rapid Screening Consortium (CDL RSC) is a private-led, not-for-profit initiative formed in August 2020 with the goal of establishing a robust rapid screening system and operational implementation strategy to be delivered as a public good to Canada and then the world. The Consortium is led by Creative Destruction Lab. This is an unprecedented collaboration among businesses, researchers, and government working together on a singular public-interest objective. Learn more about CDL RSC at https://www.cdlrapidscreeningconsortium.com

