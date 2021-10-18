Las Vegas Catalyst Processing Facility Grand Opening

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - We're thrilled to announce the grand opening of our 5th catalyst processing facility in North Las Vegas! Our new building, which is 30 000 square feet, can process both small and large sized lots and it's an investment that we firmly believe will create more than 30 jobs when at maximum capacity.

PMR's new catalyst processing Facility in Las Vegas (CNW Group/PMR)

The facility will not only serve as a place for prospective employees to find work but will also be a natural hub for populated states like California, Arizona, Oregon, and Washington. This is thanks to the easy access that it provides to smaller suppliers to deposit their materials quickly and conveniently.

At PMR, we pride ourselves on being more than just a processor - we provide our clients with exclusive tools that assist our suppliers in purchasing, evaluating, and managing their very own inventory of catalytic converters.

We provide referencing that allows our clients to understand what materials they possess and how the PGM market tends to fluctuate. We offer insights into metal prices, a master catalog, as well as an ounce calculator, all of which are available via our website.

We're also able to help with purchasing and management so that our clients can have the confidence they need to buy competitively and profitably while still managing their inventories. We offer photograph and video grading, virtual inventory box tracking, as well as grading sheets.

In addition to these services, we offer a range of tracking options to allow our clients to track their material as it moves between its various process phases while also allowing them to access their year-to-year converter statistics. We provide grading reports, lot tracking, invoicing, and various charts explaining all of the information you need to know.

At PMR, we understand that every supplier is important, which is why we strive to build real relationships with real people. Our goal is to empower all recyclers by offering personalized support and innovative tools.

No matter how small or large, we work with you, for you, to provide the most tailored services in the industry.

SOURCE PMR