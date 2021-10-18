Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. Announces 2021 Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

CONROE, Texas, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: STXB) (the "Company"), the bank holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank, announced today that it will disclose its 2021 third quarter financial results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 after the market closes. Management has scheduled a conference call and webcast on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time) to discuss these financial results.

What: Spirit of Texas Bancshares' Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call



When: Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern / 10:00 a.m. Central



How: Live via phone – By dialing 201-389-0867 and ask for the

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or

Live over the Internet – By logging onto the web at the address below.



Where: http://ir.sotb.com/events-presentations

For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through November 4, 2021 and may be accessed by dialing 201-612-7415 and using pass code 13724288#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at http://ir.sotb.com/events-presentations for 90 days.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc.

Spirit, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Spirit of Texas Bank SSB (the "Bank"), provides a wide range of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. The Bank has 37 locations in the Houston, Dallas/Fort Worth, Bryan/College Station, Austin, San Antonio/New Braunfels, Corpus Christi, and Tyler metropolitan areas, along with offices in North Central and South Texas. Please visit https://www.sotb.com for more information.

