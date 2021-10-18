Subaru of America and Philadelphia Union to Host First-Ever Make A Dog's Day Fest at Subaru Park Automaker and MLS Soccer Team Invite Dog-Lovers to Day-Long Event Dedicated to Appreciating and Adopting Dogs

CAMDEN, N.J., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. today announced that in partnership with the Philadelphia Union, the automaker will host an event on Sunday, October 24 dedicated to giving dogs in the greater Philadelphia area the best day of their lives.

Subaru is teaming up with the Philadelphia Union to host the first Make A Dog's Day Fest on October 24th (10am – 4pm) at Subaru Park. A variety of vendors and local animal organizations will be on-site with over 100 dogs available for adoption. Come eat, play fetch, and adopt! Register: bit.ly/makeadogsdayfest #SubaruLovesPets

Dubbed "Make A Dog's Day Fest," the day-long event invites dog-lovers, dog-owners and local pet organizations to Subaru Park, home of the Philadelphia Union, to celebrate their furry friends. For those looking to take home a furry friend of their own, Make a Dog's Day Fest will include a dog adoption fair in partnership with local pet organizations. Visitors can meet more than 100 dogs available for adoption* and if interested in providing a loving home for a pet, will have adoption fees covered. The event will feature, food, games, performances and a one-mile dog dash where pups can run, walk and wag to win prizes.

"Anyone who owns a dog knows that they go above and beyond to make our day better. This year, we at Subaru decided to return the favor with a day dedicated to pampering and having fun with pups at Subaru Park," said Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Subaru of America, Inc. "We look forward to a fantastic day with our friends – human and canine – in the greater Philadelphia area and encourage any prospective dog adopters to stop by and meet a potential new best friend."

"Based on the success from the dog adoption program on Union game days, we know Make a Dog's Day Fest will be a blast for dog-lovers and pets alike," said Tim McDermott, Philadelphia Union President. "As a community-first minded organization, it is important for us to find ways to give back and improve the lives of dogs and families in the Philadelphia area."

Make a Dog's Day Fest will take place at Subaru Park (2502 Seaport Dr. Chester, PA 19013) between 10a.m. EST and 4p.m. EST. Those interested in attending must register prior to arriving at https://www.philadelphiaunion.com/form/subaru-dog-day-fest.

The Make a Dog's Day Fest event is part of the automaker's Subaru Loves Pets initiative, which is dedicated to helping to support pets in need. To learn more about Subaru Loves Pets, please visit www.subaru.com/pets.

*Dog adoptions cannot happen on-site at Subaru Park and anyone interested in adopting any of the dogs on site will have to go to the pet organization shelter to complete the adoption process.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $200 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 63,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do.

For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Philadelphia Union

The Philadelphia Union is an innovative, forward-thinking professional soccer club competing in Major League Soccer (MLS) and one of Philadelphia's five major league sports teams. Driven by unprecedented fan support, MLS awarded the Philadelphia expansion franchise rights to Jay Sugarman in 2008 and the Union kicked off its inaugural season in 2010. The club has reached the finals of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in 2014, 2015 and 2018, and has appeared in the MLS Cup Playoffs in 2011, 2016, 2018, 2019, and 2020. In 2020, the Union were awarded the club's first Supporters' Shield after finishing with the best regular season record in MLS.

The Philadelphia Union is part of parent company Keystone Sports and Entertainment LLC, which also operates USL Championship side Philadelphia Union II, the Philadelphia Union Academy, Philadelphia Union Foundation and Philadelphia Union Youth Programs. With a commitment to developing talent from the Delaware Valley, the Union has signed nine local players from their academy to a first team contract.

The Union play at Subaru Park in Chester, PA on the banks of the Delaware River. The custom-built stadium is part of the Union's unique waterfront campus, featuring a historic power plant rebuilt into a 400,000 sq. ft. creative office building, a state-of-the-art Training Complex, over 7 acres of professional-grade practice pitches and multiple onsite parking fields. For more information about the Philadelphia Union, visit www.philadelphiaunion.com and follow @PhilaUnion on Twitter or Instagram.

