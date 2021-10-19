Carnival Corporation Named One of World's Top Companies for Women World's largest cruise company honored on Forbes' inaugural list of the top female-friendly companies in the world, based on global survey of approximately 85,000 women

MIAMI, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL;NYSE: CUK), the world's largest cruise company, today announced it has been named as one of the World's Top Female-Friendly Companies of 2021 by Forbes, a leading source of business news worldwide.

Presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, the inaugural listing of the top female-friendly companies recognizes multinational organizations recommended by women based on a global survey of 85,000 female workers, along with each company's reputation for gender equality and representation of women in leadership positions.

Carnival Corporation – whose nine popular cruise line brands include namesake Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises and Seabourn in the U.S., along with AIDA Cruises, Cunard, Costa Cruises, P&O Cruises UK and P&O Cruises Australia – was ranked among the top 300 female-friendly companies in the world, and was the only cruise-specific company recognized on the list. The full list of the World's Top Female-Friendly Companies for 2021 is available on the Forbes website.

"This recognition as a top female-friendly company underscores our highest responsibility and top priority, which is compliance, environmental protection and the health, safety and well-being of our guests, the people in the communities we visit and our shipboard and shoreside personnel," said Roger Frizzell, chief communications officer for Carnival Corporation. "We are honored to once again be recognized by Forbes for our commitment to providing a positive and supportive work environment for all of our colleagues and business partners based on inclusion and the power of diversity."

The Forbes World's Top Female-Friendly Companies list was determined through a globally administered independent survey of approximately 85,000 women across 40 total countries. Respondents were asked to anonymously evaluate their employer's performance across a broad range of gender-related topics, as well as overall workplace satisfaction and willingness to recommend their company, while also providing recommendations for other employers in their industry. In addition, each company was evaluated based on publicly available information on representation in leadership positions and the results of a women-only survey to gather perceptions on companies in relation to gender equality.

The recognition from Forbes as one of the top female-friendly companies in the world builds on recent recognitions Carnival Corporation has earned for its companywide operations and dedication to diversity, equity and inclusion. This includes several recent honors from Forbes based on the publication's annual listings of America's Best Large Employers of 2021, Best Employers for Diversity for 2020 and America's Best Employers for Women in 2020, as well as the World's Best Employers of 2021.

Additionally in 2021, Carnival Corporation was named a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award Winner honoring the best 100 U.S. places to work and earned a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2021 Corporate Equality Index, designating the company as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality. The company was also recognized for its commitment to corporate social responsibility leadership by Newsweek on its second annual list of America's Most Responsible Companies for 2021 and named as one of the Best Companies for Latinos by Latino Leaders Magazine.

The recognition for excellence in the workplace underscores Carnival Corporation's commitment to support diversity, equity and inclusion throughout its companywide operations and to provide a positive and empowering corporate culture for all its shipboard and shoreside employees. The company's success is a direct result of its employees, who represent nearly 150 countries across the globe and have helped create a collaborative and dedicated workforce committed to consistently exceeding guest expectations and providing extraordinary vacations for millions of guests around the world.

