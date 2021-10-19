Liberty Bank Selects Glia for Digital Customer Service

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glia, a leading provider of Digital Customer Service , today announced that Liberty Bank has selected its Digital Customer Service platform. By leveraging Glia's platform, the bank will digitize its customer service model, resulting in an easier, more streamlined customer experience as well as boosted efficiencies.

Based in Middletown, Connecticut, Liberty Bank is dedicated to continually evolving to meet customers' changing needs and expectations in the digital age. The bank is currently upgrading all of its digital assets including retail, business, cash management, mobile, digital money movement, digital account opening and financial wellness solutions as part of a broad digital transformation. Partnering with Glia provides the glue that makes digital transformation work: Digital Customer Service.

"We are in the middle of significant growth, and we needed a reliable partner that would be able to scale with us," said David Mitchell, EVP, GM, & Chief Digital Officer of Liberty Bank. "Glia is a proven leader in the space that will help us adapt to the changing landscape while still providing meaningful, personalized service."

Audra Hamel, EVP, Chief Marketing Officer, added, "When it comes to important topics like their financial health and activity, customers deserve the option to engage with their trusted bankers however they prefer. By switching from a phone-first to a digital-first approach to customer service, our customers will no longer have to leave the digital domain and dial a phone number for support and guidance. We're confident this shift will strengthen customer relationships and loyalty."

Glia's Digital Customer Service platform will enable Liberty Bank to meet customers where they are and communicate through whichever methods they prefer, including messaging, video banking and voice, and guide them using CoBrowsing . Glia's technology delivers continuity by keeping conversations in the digital channel, eliminating the need for customers to spend time re-authenticating and providing context around their issue via clumsy phone experiences.

"Liberty Bank fosters a culture of innovation and they understood that a digital transformation was needed to execute on their growth strategy and provide customers with strong experiences," said Dan Michaeli, CEO and co-founder of Glia. "Liberty Bank is embracing the change and taking strategic, intentional action. By implementing our Digital Customer Service platform as part of its broader digital transformation efforts, the bank will empower its customers with flexibility and choice, which will be critical as it continues its impressive growth trajectory."

About Liberty Bank

Established in 1825, Liberty Bank, headquartered in Middletown, Connecticut, has more than $7 billion in assets and 62 banking offices across Connecticut. As a full-service financial institution, Liberty offers consumer and commercial banking, cash management, home mortgages, business loans, insurance and investment services. Named 'Top Workplace' by the Hartford Courant every year since 2012 and designated a 2021 Best-In-State Bank in Connecticut by Forbes Magazine, Liberty maintains a longstanding commitment to superior personal service and unparalleled community involvement.

About Glia

Glia is reinventing how businesses support their customers in a digital world. Glia's solution enriches web and mobile experiences with digital communication choices, on-screen collaboration and AI-enabled assistance. Glia has partnered with more than 200 banks, credit unions, insurance companies and other financial institutions across the globe to improve top and bottom-line results through Digital Customer Service. The company has won numerous awards for its innovation - most recently recognized by Gartner as a Cool Vendor for 2020 , and raised over $100 million in funding from top investors. Visit glia.com to learn more.

