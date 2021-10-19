Learn how to unleash people by interrupting your assumptions about who belongs where, doing what, and how.

Live Summit Presented by GLLG Empowers Employees To Unleash Individuality by Activating Capacity and Restoring Dignity Learn how to unleash people by interrupting your assumptions about who belongs where, doing what, and how.

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The assumptions we make about who people are and how things should be done keep our people, teams and organizations from achieving at full capacity.

"In a post-pandemic world where the only certainty is uncertainty, we can't afford to have organizations filled with people whose individual capacities are stifled in any way," said Glenn Llopis, president of GLLG and founder of the Leadership in the Age of Personalization movement. "You need the power of every individual. Unleash it."

Presented by GLLG and hosted by LightSpeedVT, the third annual 2021 Leadership in the Age of Personalization Summit features 30+ leaders and decision-makers from corporate, healthcare and higher education. They will share how they're working to unleash people to turn their organizations' biggest challenges into opportunities.

The summit is organized into sessions covering three steps to discover how we inadvertently suppress people, where to interrupt those patterns, and how to pivot from suppressing to unleashing:

Assess – Hear directly from employees, patients and students Interrupt – Identify leadership patterns and systems that hold people back Pivot – Act to restore dignity and activate capacity

Summit sponsors include City of Hope as premier sponsor; and Target, Starbucks, Clemson University and Banfield Pet Hospital as supporting sponsors.

"I always leave this annual summit with so much energy, inspiration and new perspectives about how I can help my organization prepare for a future we can't see yet," Gustavo Canton, Starbucks analytics leader.

"Unleashing individuality is an essential skill in our uncertain world, and I'm eager to learn from and with colleagues across multiple sectors," said Wendy York, dean of the Wilbur O. and Ann Powers College of Business at Clemson University.

Individuality requires a concerted effort to know and account for the realities and the values of individual employees, customers, patients and students. That's why this summit will bring together not just leaders and decision-makers, but also those whose individuality you're trying to unleash:

Leaders and employees.

Doctors and patients.

Teachers and students.

All registrants will receive an introductory training course to GLLG's Leadership in the Age of Personalization and access to exclusive content from previous summits.

Register for free and learn more at https://2021summit.ageofpersonalization.com/

View original content:

SOURCE GLLG