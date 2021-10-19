The acquisition is the most recent of several strategic investments Profile has made in the green industry to expand its leadership in sustainable agronomic technologies, products and practices.

Profile® Products Acquires Controlled Release Fertilizer Manufacturer Florikan® The acquisition is the most recent of several strategic investments Profile has made in the green industry to expand its leadership in sustainable agronomic technologies, products and practices.

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Profile® Products today announced the acquisition of Florikan®, a leading manufacturer, blender, and distributor of controlled release fertilizer to high-value ornamental horticulture, agriculture, golf, turf and professional landscape markets throughout the world. The transaction includes all Florikan product lines and facilities, including the company's manufacturing facility and expanding distribution center in Bowling Green, Florida. All Florikan employees will continue in their current roles.

Florikan

"Florikan's talented team and innovative products have secured a strong industry reputation, and they are an excellent complement to our culture," said Jim Tanner, CEO of Profile Products. "Bringing our companies together will provide our distributor partners with more opportunities and efficiencies. At the same time, users of our products can realize greater synergies, productivity and profit."

The investment leverages the agronomic expertise of both companies and expands Profile's ability to meet customers' product and service needs across all of the company's business segments. It comes within a year after Profile acquired sphagnum peat moss producer Sunterra Horticulture and invested additional capital into expanding the manufacturing and packaging capacity of the company's premiere horticultural product, HydraFiber®. By adding Florikan's Nutricote® and Gal-XeONE™ controlled release fertilizers to these industry-leading products, Profile Products is strengthening its position as a major supplier in that market. Florikan's highly efficient controlled release fertilizers are also a natural fit with Profile's Biotic Soil Media, hydraulically applied erosion control technologies, and Porous Ceramic products designed to make turf maintenance and vegetation establishment more sustainable with fewer inputs.

"We're looking forward to combining the expertise of both our companies, celebrating our shared corporate culture, and growing our strong market presence through our key strategic partnerships," said Eric Rosenthal, president of Florikan. "We've found a joint passion of providing customers with high-quality products to improve their plant production, and we're excited to take that to the next level with Profile Products."

Florikan joins Profile's extensive global portfolio, which includes proven technologies for erosion control, landscaping, horticulture, sports field conditioning, and golf course construction and maintenance. The transaction closed on October 15. Financial details were not disclosed.

About Profile Products

Based in Buffalo Grove, Ill., PROFILE Products LLC is the world's leading provider of environmentally sound, site-specific solutions for horticultural production, erosion control and vegetation establishment, soil modification, and sports turf. For more information call (800) 508-8681, email info@profileproducts.com or visit profileproducts.com.

About Florikan

Headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, Florikan ESA LLC engineers specialized coatings to encapsulate fertilizers, while optimizing plant nutrition and reducing environmental impact. Florikan manufactures, blends and distributes controlled release fertilizers to high-value ornamental and agricultural markets throughout the world and beyond. The company's fertilizer technologies have been utilized around the globe and on the international space station, earning the company a place in the Space Technology Hall of Fame in 2017. For more information call (800) 322-8666, email florikan.corporate@florikan.com or visit florikan.com.

