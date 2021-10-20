BellRock Brands Announces Preliminary H1, 2021 Financial Results

Company Proves Out Successful Merger with Increased Margins and Positive EBITDA,

Driven by Integration and Consolidation of Core Platform Assets

DENVER, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - BellRock Brands Inc. ("BellRock" or the "Company") (CSE: BRCK.U), an industry-leading cannabis multi-state house of brands ("MSHB"), today announced its H1 2021 financial results. All figures are stated in U.S. dollars.

"I am proud to announce the material progress BellRock achieved in the first half of the year related to post-merger integration and consolidation efforts," said BellRock President, Brian Jansen. "The Company focused its resources predominantly on the integration of BellRock's asset base and operating teams. Significant progress was made toward the rationalization and integration of manufacturing facilities, vendor management, license ownership, integration of internal sales and distribution efforts, as well as customer relationships. While year over year revenue growth was flat for the period, our post-merger integration efforts led to enhancing the Company's financial position through increased gross margins and driving the Company EBITDA positive while securing our infrastructure across core states. These synergies serve to demonstrate the value of the BellRock MSHB platform."

BellRock is providing the following unaudited estimates for financial performance for the half year ending June 30, 2021 (solely for comparative purposes, references to financial results in the first half of 2020 are based on estimated pro forma financial results for the first half of 2020 as if the merger between BR Brands, LLC and Dixie Brands Inc. had occurred on January 1, 2020):

Net revenue of $19.8M during the first half of 2021, comprised of Q1 net revenue of $9.3M and Q2 net revenue of $10.5M , flat relative to the same period last year, driven predominantly by lower margin SKU rationalization initiatives and capital constraints delaying certain new market entry and innovation initiatives,

Gross profit of $9.0M during the first half of 2021, comprised of Q1 gross profit of $4.1 and Q2 gross profit of $4.9M , representing an increase in gross margins to approximately 45.0% from 39.0% for the same period last year, and

Turned EBITDA positive during the first half of 2021 relative to an approximate negative EBITDA of $6.5M for the same period last year

Select highlights for the half year ending June 30, 2021 include:

The start-up of new manufacturing facilities in Desert Hot Springs, CA and Jackson, MI , securing the Company's MSHB operating infrastructure across two of the largest cannabis markets in the U.S.

The announcement of leadership changes to build on the Company's strengths and better position its platform to capitalize on the rapid growth of the U.S. cannabis market.

The naming by BDSA, in August 2021 , of Mary's Medicinals as the Best-Selling Cannabis Brand in the Topicals category for 1H 2021.

Continued innovation to meet the needs of a changing industry and the launch of new products including Dixie Spicy Mango Gummies, Dixie Sour Strawberry Gummies, seven Mary's Tails pet chews, Mary's Medicinals CBG patch, and a new 10:1 Mary's Medicinals Compound.

The expansion of one of the leading pet CBD brands, Mary's Tails, into more than 1,200 PetSmart stores across the country. In Q1, Mary's Tails launched seven new pet chews with PetSmart, which have now surpassed the sales of the existing offerings at PetSmart.

A successful corporate reorganization, achieving more than $1.3M in salary savings.

The consolidation of BellRock licensing partners and the merger of Mary's and Dixie operations in Maryland , Nevada , and Florida , leading to improved margins.

The launch of Mary's Medicinals in Canada , opening BellRock's first international market and 10th THC market.

"As we move towards the end of the year, BellRock's focus is on the continued integration of the combined asset base and becoming free cash flow positive. These efforts will position BellRock to maximize the growth potential of its platform, not only for our existing brands, but also for future strategic partnerships and acquisitions. As we drive organic growth of existing brands, we will balance topline revenue growth with margin expansion and profitability, and focus on accretive growth for our underlying shareholders," said Jansen. "BellRock is emerging as a unique MSHB cannabis platform, built to accelerate brand growth for emerging best-in-class cannabis brands and form factors."

BellRock Brands is a cannabis multi-state house of brands and intellectual property focused CPG operator that possesses one of the industry's broadest branded product portfolios. BellRock consists of two iconic cannabis brands, Mary's Medicinals (a pioneer in the Health & Wellness segment since 2013) and Dixie (a market-leading cannabis-infused edibles brand since 2010). BellRock also includes two growing California-based brands, Rebel Coast and Défoncé. BellRock's CBD portfolio includes the brands Mary's Nutritionals and Mary's Tails. With 7 brands and over 200 SKUs, BellRock reaches nearly every key consumer group and addresses the needs of a diverse cannabis consumer base. The BellRock manufacturing and distribution footprint continues to expand and currently spans nine states, and the Company owns or manages production facilities in its largest markets. For more information, visit www.bellrockbrands.com.

