Ceremonial Groundbreaking in Portage, Michigan Represents First of Six New Clinical Sites for Infusion Associates

PORTAGE, Mich., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infusion Associates (IA), a leading provider of medically prescribed outpatient infusion therapy, today held a groundbreaking ceremony celebrating the start of construction on its upcoming location in Portage, Mich. The company has partnered with veteran-owned Honor Construction (Honor) to build the new location at 1411 W Centre Avenue.

Representatives from Infusion Associates, project partner Honor Construction, and Southwest Michigan Chamber of Commerce attended the groundbreaking ceremony

With an expected completion date of April 2022, the site will become fully operational in Spring 2022. The new 3,663-square-foot facility will provide affordable and accessible infusion therapy for patients in southwest Michigan, including opportuities for future expansion on the east and west sides of the building.

The ceremony saw senior officials from both Infusion Associates and Honor Construction in attendance, including Chuck Jett, CEO of Infusion Associates, and Brad Laackman, CEO of Honor Construction. Southwest Michigan Chamber of Commerce ambassadors also attended the event to welcome Infusion Associates to the community.

Speaking about the company's growth, Chuck Jett commented: "After opening operations in Grand Rapids almost 20 years ago, we have expanded to Grandville, Traverse City and Grand Haven, Michigan over the past few years." continued, "this new site in Portage is the first of six in Michigan to be opened in the first half of 2022. New IA sites are anticipated in East Lansing, Ann Arbor and several Detroit suburbs. Our goal is to serve the infusion needs of Michiganders across the entire state."

Infusion Associates' six new sites will create over 60 new jobs throughout the state of Michigan. The company will begin looking for high-performing and compassionate medical professionals in Spring 2022, including receptionists, pharmacy technicians, registered nurses, medical assistants, research nurses and nurse pratictioners.

"As a long-term growth partner for Infusion Associates," said Honor Construction's CEO, Brad Laackman, "we know the tremendous value they will bring to patients with chronic illness by serving the greater Kalamazoo area. The partnership we have created has vast potential and we look forward to the journey ahead."

About Infusion Associates

Infusion Associates (IA) provides life enhancing therapies for patients with chronic conditions, such as gastrointestinal diseases or autoimmune disorders, in a warm and comfortable environment. Current infusion centers are located in Grand Rapids, Grandville, Grand Haven, and Traverse City, Michigan as well as Plymouth, Minnesota. Infusion Associates provides both a patient and provider-friendly service that delivers high quality patient care while also being the lowest cost provider of infusion therapy. For more information, please visit www.infusionassociates.com.

