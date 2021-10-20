CHICAGO, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HUB International Limited (Hub), a leading full-service global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced it has won the multiple employer plan (MEP) business for the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) retirement plan for their over 14,400 member companies.

HUB Wins Retirement Plan Business for the National Association of Manufacturers Retirement Plan

"We are proud to join with the NAM and strive to offer the best retirement plan for their member firms." Joining the NAM MEP enables members to have more time to focus on their business and bring best in class features for their members' retirement plans and while also helping to improve access for employees to save for a secure financial future." said Joe DeNoyior President of Hub Retirement and Private Wealth and Barbara Delaney the lead Consultant. Joe went on to say, "our goal is to increase access to the best features in a retirement plan for all manufacturers across the country as they face unprecedented challenges."

According to recent research, 83% of small-to-medium sized businesses see retirement plan offerings as essential to attract and retain employees, and another 58% say employee benefits can help improve workplace productivity. As the sector continues to deal with record job openings, the Manufacturers Retirement & Savings Plan can help manufacturers improve the bottom line by attracting and retaining talented employees while providing employees with security for their retirement.

"Manufacturers want their employees to feel safe and secure about their financial well-being and to have confidence that they will be able to retire when they are ready," said Jay Timmons, President of NAM. "But operating a 401(k) plan can be challenging—especially for smaller companies. We can help with this—I'm proud that the National Association of Manufacturers now offers our members access to best-in-class benefits for their teams."

Principal, one of the U.S.'s largest retirement solutions providers, and National Benefit Services, LLC, a well recognized 3(16) and third-party administrator, are the service providers for the plan. Hub, through its wholly owned registered investment advisor (RIA), Global Retirement Partners, LLC, is the independent 3(38) investment fiduciary overseeing investments and will assist the NAM with distribution to its members. In addition, Hub has over 20,000 manufacturing clients that will complement this offering to those that need access to coverage.

About Hub Retirement and Private Wealth

HUB Retirement and Private Wealth ("RPW") offers institutional and retirement services to for-profit and not-for-profit organizations and customized private wealth management services to individuals and families. Employees of HUB International offer securities through partner Broker Dealers not affiliated with HUB. Employees of HUB provide advisory services through both affiliated and unaffiliated Registered Investment Advisors (RIA). Global Retirement Partners, LLC, Millennium Advisory Services, Inc, TCG Advisors, Hub Investment Advisors, LLC, HUB International Investment Advisory Services, Inc, and Sheridan Road Advisors, LLC are wholly owned subsidiaries of HUB International. Learn more about HUB Retirement and Private Wealth.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 13,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

