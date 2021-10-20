NovoEd Partnership with TiER1 Performance to Power People-Centered Business Strategies and Solutions Innovative Learning Platform and Ecosystem Experts Team Up to Bring Broader Value to Enterprise Learners Across Industry Verticals

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NovoEd , the leading social and collaborative learning platform for deep capability building, today announces its partnership with TiER1 Performance , the learning ecosystem experts, formerly known as Rapid Learning Deployment, LLC (rapidLDSM), who partner with more than 300 of the world's largest corporations to bring their organization's strategies to life. Leading with a human focus, TiER1 enables high-performing businesses through the development of purpose-driven, people-centric performance solutions. By building and incorporating the NovoEd Platform into its overall consulting offering, TiER1 can more effectively identify and align on performance factors, create and sustain the learning experience, and execute upon engaging, results-focused deliverables.

"TiER1 custom crafts and delivers compelling, people-centered business solutions that help great companies achieve lasting results," said Market Director/Principal Jim Everidge. "Our partnership with NovoEd enhances those offerings to include expanded environments and systems that focus on learning strategy and extend into such essential areas as culture transformation and change enablement; employee experience; onboarding; and leadership development."

As part of its Learning and Talent Technology Services, TiER1 connects design with development, building domain expertise in Learning and Talent technologies, and has supported NovoEd in building integrations with various learning technologies such as Saba and Cornerstone to drive a seamless experience for clients and their learners.

"The path to true influence in an organization is the design of learning experiences that are actually real experiences," said NovoEd CMO Christina Yu. "That is, personal and social, deeply felt and experienced. If we expect our workforce to transform skills into capabilities and rise to the challenges of a volatile and uncertain world, this is a necessity. Our collaboration with TiER1 offers learning experiences that shift mindsets and change behaviors, driving real results for our clients."

Join the NovoEd/TiER1 Experience Live in Atlanta

NovoEd and TiER1 will host a salon-style dinner for L&D and Talent Management professionals - Brick-and-Mortar Transformation Supper: Architecting Learning Organizations Over Dinner - at Villa Christina at the Hyatt Regency Perimeter in Atlanta on Nov. 11 from 6-8 p.m. ET. This exclusive event, which is part of NovoEd's "Brilliance Converges" series celebrating a community of thinkers and leaders who believe in the power of learning, will offer a unique opportunity to participate in this integrated learning experience live with NovoEd Chief Learning Strategist Todd Moran. To learn more and RSVP for this intimate, invitation-only roundtable event, please visit our website .

About NovoEd

Founded at Stanford's Social Algorithms Lab in 2012, NovoEd is a capability-building platform that combines social and collaborative learning to unlock performance readiness at scale and with measurable impact. Large-scale enterprises such as 3M, GE, and Nestle partner with NovoEd to accelerate their business-critical initiatives with cohesive and engaging learning experiences that place each learner at the intersection of perspective, application, and expertise. Ideal for context-driven and cross-functional domains, NovoEd powers learning that is deeply felt and experienced and swiftly transformed into impact.

About TiER1 Performance

rapidLD joined forces with TiER1 Performance in 2020. TiER1 is an employee-owned, Certified B Corporation that activates strategies through people. The team's capabilities range from digital transformation and change to employee experience and talent development, including comprehensive support for the selection, implementation, content development, and talent development strategies associated with enterprise learning platforms.

