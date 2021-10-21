OST Reports: Hospitals move to the cloud at record pace More entities realize that migration means greater speed, efficiency and cost savings

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. and MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- An increasing number of healthcare organizations are migrating to the cloud to build out their disaster recovery plans, said Bill Flatley, Healthcare Lead at OST, an IT and digital consulting firm.

An increasing number of healthcare organizations are migrating to the cloud to build out their disaster recovery plans, said Bill Flatley, Healthcare Lead at OST, an IT and digital consulting firm.

IT budgets are constrained more than ever. Epic infrastructure requirements continue to grow by 20 to 40 percent each year, and often outgrow planned infrastructure lifecycles. Leveraging Cloud services for Epic infrastructure offers cost-savings, faster deployments and simplified infrastructure management.

With the rising costs of healthcare seen during the pandemic, healthcare organizations are looking for areas to create efficiencies without impacting patient care and experience.

"It's become unsustainable to keep up as a hospital or clinic group," Flatley said. "Over time, the amount of storage a hospital needs grows. They need more servers, more horsepower to stay at a high-performing level, which means a constant increase in cost in traditional data centers. A cloud solution offers a solution to these challenges."

OST is hosting a webinar at on November 2, 2021 at 1 p.m. ET to dive into the topic. OST's Principal Architect of Infrastructure Solutions Aaron Nienhuis and CIO Jim VanderMey will cover use cases for implementing and migrating Epic environments in the cloud, reducing infrastructure costs with an on-demand cloud infrastructure and architecting new Epic infrastructure in days rather than months.

"One of the primary benefits of moving Epic to the cloud is cost savings," Nienhuis said. "The second is increased efficiency. When an institution can remove activities they've been burdened with in the past, from maintenance to budgeting to trying to forecast what their infrastructure architecture needs will be, they can focus on improving patient care."

Migrating to the cloud will eliminate the financial and administrative burden of infrastructure lifecycle refreshes. Learn how and discover OST's phased methodology for implementing Epic workloads in the cloud at our upcoming webinar. To register for the webinar, visit https://learn.ostusa.com/epic-in-the-cloud-november-2021.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OST