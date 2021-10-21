Welltok Highlights Success of SmartWorks™ In-House Agency

DENVER, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Welltok, the leading consumer health activation company being acquired by Virgin Pulse, highlights the success of its in-house agency SmartWorks™ with record-breaking results for health organizations. Clients benefit from having a trusted partner and a single platform to manage health-related campaigns from strategy and design to execution and evaluation. Leveraging Welltok's SmartReach™ technology platform, the team of experts has delivered impactful results like engaging nearly 90% of at-risk chronic disease members with a multi-channel flu campaign for a national health plan and attracting 100 new specialty patients in the first wave of outreach for a regional health system.

"With decades of experience in digital and print communications, we pride ourselves on being the masters of multi-channel engagement," said Travis Skidmore, senior vice president of client services for Welltok. "Combining that with our enriched consumer data and billions of interactions that inform campaign strategy, we have the confidence, creativity, insights and technology to deliver exceptional value to our clients."

SmartWorks offers clients the option of custom content and design or proven off-the-shelf campaigns featuring health and wellbeing content vetted by clinical and public health experts. As a full-stack agency with award-winning designers, custom campaigns can be created to embody an organization's unique voice and brand. The SmartWorks team combines their years of experience with proprietary data and analytic models to create campaigns that resonate with all types of healthcare markets and consumers.

"Our team takes the campaign strategy, content, design and development work off our clients' shoulders by managing it all under one roof," said Anne Togher, vice president of content and strategy for SmartWorks. "We take great pride in being an extension of their team and helping engage millions of consumers with truly personalized outreach that helps improve their overall health and wellbeing."

The agency executes campaigns using Welltok's powerful technology, which guarantees that the strategy is informed by data and developed based on predictive insights. To maximize reach, SmartWorks creates a surround-sound effect with up to eight integrated channels (text, social, postcards and more) and runs campaigns over an extended period of time to achieve multiple touchpoints. Clients enjoy convenient access to a user-friendly dashboard that provides a clear view of in-flight campaigns, reports to measure success and the opportunity to optimize each communication sent.

Welltok's agency services and capabilities include campaign and marketing strategy; clinical and editorial review; copywriting and content development; creative design; campaign management and delivery. To learn more about SmartWorks and see work samples, visit welltok.com/smartworks

Welltok drives consumer actions that matter. Only Welltok can predict with up to 90% accuracy people's needs and their likelihood to engage, and activate them with integrated multi-channel outreach to maximize results. By delivering personalized content and resources, Welltok ensures more individuals take critical actions like scheduling an annual check-up, selecting insurance coverage or refilling medications. As the award-winning consumer activation company, healthcare organizations and others trust Welltok to connect with their populations in meaningful ways. Watch this 90-second video to learn more .

