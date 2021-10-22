ShipHero Acquires Florida-Based Full Service Logistics Company, Cargo Cove Fulfillment

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ShipHero , the leading shipping and logistics platform for over 5,000 e-commerce brands and 3PLs, today announces it has acquired Cargo Cove Fulfillment, a full service logistics company based in Jacksonville, Florida.

ShipHero acquires Cargo Cove Fulfillment

This acquisition connects ShipHero to the retail supply chain in Florida , highlighting strategic growth for the company.

One of the few full service logistics providers in Florida, Cargo Cove Fulfillment offers fulfillment and shipping services to over 50 partnering e-commerce brands, which will now be fully integrated into ShipHero's fulfillment offering. Cargo Cove's philosophy of making shipping and logistics easy and affordable mirrors ShipHero's customer-centric mission, making it a seamless partnership for both parties.

Cargo Cove Fulfillment was established in 2017 to solve the problem of outsourced shipping in the e-commerce industry and has shipped over one million orders to date. Cargo Cove Fulfillment offers a range of services in picking and packing, order fulfillment, inventory management, product sourcing, prep assembly, and returns management.

This business acquisition is crucial to building ShipHero's fulfillment brand. The acquisition means ShipHero is now connected to the retail supply chain in Jacksonville, the most populous city in Florida. Situated along the Atlantic Ocean, ShipHero's new location is a strategic one echoing its commitment to growth as a result of its recent $50 million round led by Riverwood Capital. ShipHero will continue to offer its dedicated customers more warehouse options across the U.S. and first-class technology solutions as the business continues to scale.

"We are thrilled to have Cargo Cove Fulfillment join ShipHero. Robert and his team are committed to excellent customer service, so it already feels like an incredibly natural integration. On top of that, the location enables us to do even more for our customers. We'll now have a dedicated team that can reach Florida and much of the South East in the next business day," says Aaron Rubin, Founder and CEO of ShipHero.

Cargo Cove Fulfillment customers will be fully integrated into ShipHero's fulfillment company. For more information about ShipHero, visit https://shiphero.com/.

About ShipHero

ShipHero is a US based, leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce fulfillment solutions that gives online retailers and third-party logistics providers the tools to ship more efficiently anywhere in the world. With more than 5,000 customers located around the globe, ShipHero offers online retailers a suite of services ranging from warehouse management software to outsourced fulfillment as a service. Some notable customers include Mars, Universal Music Group and Canadian Tire. Additionally, ShipHero is the official fulfillment network partner for Shopify, and is rapidly scaling a network of warehouses throughout the US to meet the growing demands of today's online retailers.

