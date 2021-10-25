RefrigiWear® Launches New High-Performance Insulated Workwear

DAHLONEGA, Ga., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RefrigiWear unveiled more than a dozen new products for people working in harsh, cold conditions at the National Safety Council (NSC) Safety Conference and Expo this year.

"This launch is a result of our continuous efforts to understand the complexities of working in the cold and a demonstration of our commitment to helping our customers and their employees get the job done safely," says Ryan Silberman, CEO.

Though travel has been challenging over the last year, RefrigiWear representatives remain in the field with front-line staff in food production facilities, cold storage warehouses and construction sites to better serve customers working in these tough environments.

This season's launch includes:

For more information on new cold-weather and high-visibility workwear, visit www.RefrigiWear.com. To inquire about the RefrigiWear National Account Partners program, call 800-645-3744 or e-mail keepmewarm@refrigiwear.com.

About RefrigiWear

RefrigiWear, Inc. is the leading manufacturer of insulated industrial work wear, accessories and personal protective equipment for use in subzero temperatures, inclement weather and low-visibility environments. That same expertise in cold environments has also gone into creating everyday insulated clothing for work or play. For over 65 years, RefrigiWear has supplied the most demanding industries and climates with insulated garments and accessories to keep people warm, safe and productive. RefrigiWear is located in Dahlonega, Georgia, where many items are manufactured.

