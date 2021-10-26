3A, LLC, a Joint Venture between Alpha Omega Integration and Amyx Inc. Awarded $98 Million SEC EDSL Contract

VIENNA, Va., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 3A, LLC, an SBA mentor protégée Joint Venture between Alpha Omega Integration and Amyx, Inc. announced today that they have been awarded by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission a contract to support the agency's Electronic Discovery Support of Litigation (EDSL) requirements. Under this contract, 3A, LLC will support the SEC with eDiscovery and litigation support services to help investigate potential violations of security laws and protect investors' rights.

William Schaefer, President & CEO, Amyx, Inc., said "This is an important award for our team as it continues our work with the SEC in promoting a market environment that is worthy of the public's trust. This new contract will build on our prior work, and we're excited to potentially expand our support across the SEC's Division of Enforcement, EXAMS, and subsidiary offices."

"This is an amazing opportunity to leverage our experience in their mission to protect investors and savings," said Gautam Ijoor, Alpha Omega Integration's President & CEO. "Alpha Omega brings deep expertise that will enhance the EDSL requirements as well as support of the SEC in its mission to protect investors. We are thrilled to play such an important role for the SEC and assist in maintaining fair, orderly, and efficient markets."

The 3A LLC Joint Venture will help the SEC receive, process, and upload electronic data for federal securities inspections, examinations, and litigation. These activities will assist the SEC in support of investigations.

Amyx, Inc. (Amyx) is an award-winning, ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001-2013, and ISO 14001-2015 certified as well as CMMI®-SVC Level 3 appraised business established in 1999 and headquartered in Reston, VA. Amyx is engaged in the development, delivery, and support of information technology services and systems. Amyx provides a broad range of cybersecurity and information assurance, enterprise technology services, program and acquisition management, systems engineering and technical assistance, business process transformation, financial support services, and system integration and implementation services to U.S. Defense and Civilian Clients. Amyx brings deep expertise across the eDiscovery Reference Model (EDRM) helping federal agencies modernize their applications through use of new tools and cloud-based capabilities as well as in driving workflow automation. For more information on Amyx, visit www.amyx.com

Alpha Omega Integration is an 8(a) SB created in 2014 that provides high quality, collaborative IT and business consulting services, with the expertise and capabilities to serve customers in the commercial and public sectors. At Alpha Omega, we are committed to quality and continuous process improvement, demonstrated by our CMMI-DEV ML 5 appraisal, as well as ISO/IEC registration for 20000-1:2018, 27001:2013, and 9001:2015. Our clients include the Department of State, Department of Homeland Security, Department of Commerce, USDA, HHS, HUD, DoD, NASA, and the Small Business Administration. Alpha Omega is a mission-focused, client-centric, results-driven organization. For more information, visit www.alphaomegaintegration.com

