CCC Partners with Aker Solutions on Jansz-Io

DES MOINES, Iowa, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Compressor Controls Corporation has been awarded a new contract from Aker Solutions ASA on a groundbreaking project: compressor control technology and engineering support for natural gas compression on the seabed. This results in increased cost-efficiency and lower carbon footprint versus a traditional topside platform solution.

CCC will implement its solution as part of the Chevron-operated Jansz-Io Compression (J-IC) Project. Aker, the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contractor for J-IC's subsea compression system, chose CCC for its experience, engineering expertise and global support capabilities.

"We at CCC are proud to have been selected for this important project," said Ed Maslak, the company's president. "It will be technically challenging, but our world-class engineers will deliver while maintaining our core values of reliability, efficiency and safety."

This endeavor requires highly dependable compressor control nearly 1,400 meters below the surface of the Indian Ocean. CCC looks forward to demonstrating how it can solve the toughest turbomachinery challenges on time and on budget.

To learn more about CCC's capabilities, visit www.cccglobal.com or email solutions@cccglobal.com.

ABOUT CCC

Compressor Controls Corporation is the world's most trusted name in turbomachinery control solutions. With over four decades of operational experience across more than 14,000 installations around the globe, CCC is the company the upstream, midstream, and downstream oil and gas industry turns to for reliable, efficient and safe controls.

Media Contact

Charanya Sriram

View original content:

SOURCE CCC Global