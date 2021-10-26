Javad Sajan MD Customizes Transgender Surgery Scars

SEATTLE, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Female-to-male top surgery traditionally involves two large, curved scars on either side of the chest. While this double incision method is still among the most used, one plastic surgeon, Dr. Javad Sajan at Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery, is giving transgender patients more autonomy in the shape of their incisions . Dr. Sajan believes surgeons should empower their patients and allow the patient to select the final outcome.

U-Shape:

U-shaped FTM top surgery incisions follow the natural curve of the breasts and tend to result in two U-shaped incisions. This technique was one of the first and most traditional techniques. This offers the best results for larger patients or those with additional extra skin in the area.

Pec:

A pec incision is located in roughly the same place as the U-shaped incisions but follows a contour similar to that of a masculine pectoral muscle. This technique is ideal for fit people who want to look especially cut or muscular.

Straight:

Straight incisions have become more popular among FTM patients because it does not mimic or follow the original breasts. This technique features sharp angles which can complement nearly any body type.

Dr. Sajan also offers other techniques such as the keyhole and inverted T techniques for patients who are candidates. Top surgery patients at Allure Esthetic are consistently pleased with their results, as one review says, "I have had an overwhelmingly positive experience with Dr. Sajan and everyone at Allure. I felt very welcomed when entering and everyone was always more than willing to answer any questions or concerns I had. I am beyond thrilled with my results for my double incision top surgery, everything looks spectacular and I was given the best care."

About Dr. Javad Sajan: Dr. Javad Sajan of Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery is Seattle's top plastic surgeon. He performs hundreds of surgeries every year including traditional plastic surgeries and gender affirming procedures. Dr. Sajan has thousands of followers on social media where he is active on Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok. All of which he can be found under the username @realdrseattle.

