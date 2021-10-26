Lockheed Martin Acting CFO to Speak at Baird's 2021 Global Industrial Virtual Conference

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) will webcast live a presentation by acting Chief Financial Officer John Mollard at Baird's 2021 Global Industrial Virtual Conference on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, from 9:05 a.m. to 9:35 a.m. EST.

Access to the webcast will be available at: http://www.lockheedmartin.com/investor. An audio replay will be available for two weeks following the presentation.

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin Corporation is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 114,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services. Please follow @LMNews on Twitter for the latest announcements and news across the corporation.

