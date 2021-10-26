LongueVue Capital Invests in Associated MetalCast

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LongueVue Capital ("LVC"), a New Orleans-based private equity firm, is pleased to announce that it has partnered with the management team of Associated MetalCast (the "Company") to invest growth capital and fund the Company's continued expansion.

Based in Oxford, AL, Associated MetalCast is a tier one precision manufacturer of tight tolerance, complex metal components for a variety of end markets, including water infrastructure, vertical transportation, agriculture, and automotive services. The Company offers a differentiated, full-service suite of capabilities across the componentry life cycle, including product development, sourcing, casting, machining, heat-treating, coating, finishing, assembly, inventory management, and distribution.

"Partnering with the Associated MetalCast team is an honor for us at LVC," commented Ray Jeandron, Partner at LongueVue Capital. "The Company's global foundry network and development capabilities, deep knowledge of casting and machining processes, and leading just-in-time delivery and inventory management services together produce a unique value proposition that enables Associated MetalCast to service leading OEMs in each of its industry verticals. The Company's exponential growth over the past several years is a testament to the tremendous culture and business that Ron and his team have built to date."

Ron Douglas, Founder & CEO of Associated MetalCast, commented, "On behalf of the Associated MetalCast family, we are thrilled to be partnering with LongueVue Capital. The LVC team took the time to understand what makes Associated MetalCast unique, and we are confident that this partnership will be a win for all our stakeholders. LVC has a proven track record, and their experience, partnership approach, shared vision, and cultural alignment will be instrumental as we grow the business and continue to provide best-in-class service to our valued customer base."

Rick Rees, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of LVC, echoed, "It is a true privilege that Ron and the team at Associated MetalCast chose LVC to be the Company's partner for its next phase of growth. We are incredibly excited to welcome Associated MetalCast to the LongueVue Capital family as LVC III's tenth platform investment."

LVC's legal counsel was provided by Norton Rose Fulbright (US) LLP. Maynard Cooper & Gale and Warren Averett provided legal counsel and accounting advisory services, respectively, to Associated MetalCast.

To learn more about Associated MetalCast and the Company's services, please visit www.associatedmetalcast.com.

About LongueVue Capital:

Founded in 2001, LongueVue Capital is a New Orleans-based private equity firm that focuses on providing human capital, financial capital, and a skill set built upon a successful 20-year track record of partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams to drive value creation in middle market companies. Having managed over $500 million of capital spanning three funds coupled with 150 years of combined operating and investing experience, LVC's team is the ideal partner for middle market companies at inflection points and seeking to maximize value. LVC has made successful investments in a wide variety of industries including specialty manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare, business and industrial services, and food and beverage. For more information, please visit www.lvcpartners.com.

