MaxOne to Acquire Own It Coaching

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MaxOne has announced that they will be acquiring Own It Tech, a branch of Own It which also houses an executive and wellness coaching company. The partnership will allow everyone from aspiring youth athletes to impassioned adults, to gain access to real-time wearables data and benefit from insights into training, sleep and recovery from Own It in real-time within MaxOne's DCP mobile app.

"The future of human performance is digital," says Jason Mejeur, founder and CEO of MaxOne. "We have enough data at our fingertips to transform the world. The problem is that most people don't know how to turn the data into actionable insights that drive behavior change. By bringing Own It's proprietary coaching philosophies into MaxOne, we are now able to empower every human to have control of their own health and performance."

Combining data from wearables such as the Whoop band or Oura ring, with Own It's performance improvement curricula all inside MaxOne's DCP will be game changing for aspiring and elite athletes alike. Already integrated with the Oura ring and in anticipation of an agreement and integration with Whoop data, every athlete will obtain training and coaching plans customized based on their actual sleep, strain and recovery data.

Now, Own It can scale their proprietary coaching processes beyond their current 500 private clients and make these transformational processes available to the world.

"Health and performance can not be mass produced," says Justin Roethlingshoefer, founder at Own It. "Too much information is disempowering, and this is the world we live in. Our goal has always been to get people to feel empowered to have a holistic approach to their health and performance. This three-way partnership between MaxOne, Own It and the wearables brands is creating a tipping point where people can fall in love with this process. As data is being retrieved from the Whoop band or Oura ring, worn 24x7, that data is integrated into the daily habits of a person in real-time."

MaxOne will immediately be able to provide this to their 650,000 users in the youth sports market. While also expanding this new offering into the adult fitness and corporate wellness spaces.

"From the early days of starting MaxOne I've always been passionate about holistic athlete performance so as to guide the athlete's optimal training regimen," says Mejeur, "With this partnership, we are able to help empower not only young athletes to build healthy habits, but we can bring it to the whole world."

Amidst their rise in 2020 MaxOne also signed partnerships with NBC Sports Company, SportsEngine, CoachUp, and Upward Sports. More recently they have added Chris Paul's CP3 Academies, Aces Nation, Basketball Training Systems, DNA Soccer Labs and others.

About MaxOne

MaxOne's Digital Coaching Platform ('DCP') empowers athletes, coaches, club administrators, and parents with a digital solution to train, connect, and grow together, anywhere. Supplementing and enhancing in-person coaching, MaxOne's DCP features cutting edge training tools creating the most sophisticated and engaging on-demand digital training experience available. Programs are using the MaxOne DCP to be relevant in the daily lives of athletes 24 x 7 ensuring that the efforts to coach and mentor not only lead to performance improvement on the field of play, but build towards inspiring young adults to be Champions for Life.

About Own It

OWN IT is a coaching company built on the application of data and complex biometric information to transform both the mind and body. Specifically focused on entrepreneurs, executive teams and professional athletes to streamline and simplify the process for sustained performance. OWN IT's holistic approach to performance that has caught the eyes of the highest performers internationally. From weight loss, to muscle gain, to energy optimization, improved immunity, and sustained longevity; OWN IT is the last stop for the process that works.

