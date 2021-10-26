ShopRite Diwali At Times Square In Association With Samman For All

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The most awaited and widely celebrated Festival of Lights, Diwali is back once again at the biggest crossroads of the world, Times Square, NY. Diwali marks the victory of good over evil, light over dark.

We are proud to be one of the only two New Years’ events that are celebrated in Times Square, NY – the one on December 31st and the seconds Indian festival, Diwali at Times Square. Due to its resounding success in the past years, the festival has also garnered praise and recognition by various media outlets as well as the US Government as being one of the largest Indian festivals outside of India. Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney refers to 'Diwali at Times Square' as New York City's festival'

Our objective this year is to bring the light of positivity in the lives of people especially since the dark gloom of the pandemic has engulfed us. Through this event, we want to uplift the spirit of the community and share the message of love, togetherness, inclusion, and diversity.

"ShopRite Diwali at Times Square" in association with the non-profit "Samman for All" is showcasing the rich 'Colors of India' via its art and culture right in the heart of Times Square on October 30, 2021, starting at 1:00pm EST.

According to the founder of Diwali at Times Square, Neeta Bhasin, "Understanding different cultures makes us realize that the basic tenets of all cultures are the same. However, the difference in expression is what enriches the tapestry of our lives."



The celebration continues throughout the day into the evening with the traditional Diwali custom of 'Diya (Lamp) Lighting' ceremony on stage which will also be projected on the tallest billboard in Times Square followed by a rousing musical extravaganza – 'The Light Up Times Square' concert with international singer Jay Sean and other performers will be entertaining people with their superhit songs.

This year, Diwali at Times Square has an association with 'Samman for all' not-for-profit organization. Director of 'Samman for All' said' Our goal is to help people achieve a dignified living - a life that they can call their own. We wish this Diwali brighten the lives of people".

''Diwali is an integral part of our cultural heritage. It represents our values, traditions, diversity and thought. Diwali at Times Square brings people from all walks of life together to celebrate the festival of Diwali. We would like to congratulate the Producer, Mrs. Neeta Bhasin, for meaningfully promoting Indian culture and our universal ideas in the US," said Mr. Randhir Jaiswal, Consul General of India NY.

The ShopRite stated 'South Asian community is a very important part of our community, and we want everyone to taste the Diwali Celebration with Shoprite. We look forward to celebrating the festival of Delight at Times Square this year!!

Harry Singh Bolla, President & C.E.O, Bolla Oil Corp "I know how Diwali is a cheerful and nostalgic festival! It reminds me of happy times from my childhood. "Let's come together and celebrate Diwali At Times Square on a October 30 and cherish all the good times"

Special thanks to our Title Sponsor ShopRite, Airline Partner American Airline, Diya (Lamp) Lighting with the countdown partner Bolla Market, Northwell Health, Northlandz, State bank of India and Nazranaa.

Samman for All. mission is to facilitate people from the lower-economic strata to achieve their dreams by providing them with tools for sustainable living.

Event Guru WorldWide is a premier full-service event company specializing in festivals, concerts, tradeshows, gala dinners and press conferences. We conceptualize and implement events of all sizes and statures.

The objective of Diwali at Times Square since 2013 has been to promote India's rich culture, art, heritage & diversity among Americans and the 2nd generation of Indian Americans besides Indian Immigrants.

