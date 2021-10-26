White Hill Music Signs Global Agreement with Sony Music Publishing

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sony Music Publishing announced its partnership with one of the leading music and film production studios in India, White Hill Music Pvt Ltd., to provide global publishing services for White Hill Music, including administration, synchronization, and catalogue promotion. Sony Music Publishing will also deliver opportunities for international collaboration across its global network.

White Hill Studios is an award-winning, Vancouver-based movie production and distribution house and music label specializing in Punjabi/Hindi content. White Hill is dedicated to producing high-quality films, music videos, web series, and short films, as well as distribution of films to both domestic and international audiences.

"We couldn't be more delighted to partner with Sony Music Publishing. Teaming up with Sony Music Publishing will undoubtedly facilitate a more transparent and efficient means of licensing and royalty collection. Over the years, White Hill Music has garnered immense love and adulation from around the world for its tasteful and diverse content, and I am positive that this partnership will benefit both companies in the time to come," said Gunbir Singh Sidhu, Managing Director, White Hill Studios.

"With an unwavering determination to cater to a global audience, White Hill Music has always strived for perfection in all its endeavours. Joining hands with Sony Music Publishing will hopefully pave a new way for Punjabi music onto the world stage," said Manmord Sidhu, Managing Director, White Hill Studios.

Dinraj Shetty, Director, Sony Music Publishing India stated, "Punjabi music is thriving and the demand for it has been growing across India and even beyond borders. We are very excited about this partnership with White Hill Music and to offer an effective and robust platform for their musical works at a global scale."

"As the reach of global music continues to expand, Sony Music Publishing is best placed to bring White Hill and their quality music to audiences around the world," added Guy Henderson, President, International, Sony Music Publishing. "I would like to thank Gunbir, Manmord and their team for putting their faith in us and we look forward to a long, productive and successful relationship with them."

Sony Music Publishing ("SMP") is the leading global music publisher, home to the world's greatest songwriters and many of the most iconic songs ever written. With an international network of 38 offices, Sony Music Publishing represents classic catalogues including The Beatles, Queen, Motown, Carole King, Paul Simon, Leiber & Stoller, Leonard Cohen, Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, AC/DC, and The Rolling Stones, and contemporary superstars like Ed Sheeran, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Olivia Rodrigo, Daddy Yankee, Gabby Barrett, Jay-Z, Ye, Luke Bryan, Luis Fonsi, Maluma, Marc Anthony, Miranda Lambert, Pharrell Williams, Rihanna, Sara Bareilles, Sean Love Combs, Travis Scott and many more. With its recent expansion to India, SMP aims to provide enhanced services and increase global opportunities to talent across the region. Sony Music Publishing is a part of Sony's suite of powerful entertainment brands. Learn more about SMP here.

