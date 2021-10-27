Exer Urgent Care Opens First Orange County Location On October 27

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Exer Urgent Care opened its 24th Southern California location and first in Orange County, expanding into the city of Huntington Beach. Located directly off Warner Avenue, the new Surf City urgent care facility is staffed by ER-trained doctors, providing convenient, affordable and high-quality medical care at a fraction of the cost of an ER. As Orange County continues to navigate the global pandemic amid the Delta variant surge, Exer helps alleviate the overcrowding of local hospital ERs with neighborhood facilities offering more comprehensive medical services than typical urgent cares, including COVID-19 testing, x-rays, labs and diagnostics.

"After nine years of providing convenient and affordable healthcare services to communities throughout the greater Los Angeles area, we are thrilled to expand into Orange County, offering a local walk-in clinic to care for a wide range of medical needs at a moment's notice," said Rob Mahan, CEO, Exer Urgent Care. "Our priority at Exer is to provide affordable access to ER-trained doctors and remain quick to adopt innovative technologies, this has allowed us to steadily expand our care to align with the needs of the community."

Exer Urgent Care is Southern California's fastest-growing urgent care company servicing a whole range of minor-to-major healthcare needs. Responding to the community's increased need for pandemic-related care, Exer features an in-house PCR lab with COVID-19 rapid test (antigen) results available by end of day and PCR test results available by end of next day. Exer locations also offer a VirtualLine feature for in-person care, allowing patients to check-in and wait in line from the comfort and safety of their homes. Online telehealth platform, VirtualCARE by Exer , allows patients real-time access to a medical provider via video chat and patient portal offers access to test results as well as discharge and other health information.

Exer Huntington Beach is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., with the last patient registered at 8:30 p.m. Exer accepts most PPO, some HMO and Medicare, and offers affordable payment options for those with minimal or no health insurance.

For more information about Exer Urgent Care visit ExerUrgentCare.com and follow @ExerUrgentCare on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Exer serves the greater Los Angeles regions and is expanding to Orange County. Our clinics are located in: San Fernando Valley, San Gabriel Valley, Santa Clarita, South Bay, Ventura, Central Los Angeles, the Westside and Huntington Beach. For a full list of the 24 Exer clinic locations visit exerurgentcare.com/locations/ .

ABOUT EXER URGENT CARE:

With 24 Southern California locations, Exer Urgent Care is designed to get you better. With the peace of mind that comes from easy access to ER-trained doctors, Exer provides a full range of minor-to-major care in a convenient, high-quality and affordable environment. With on-site pharmacy, in-house PRC lab featuring next day COVID-19 testing results, x-ray and more, Exer can treat 80 percent of the cases seen in an ER for a fraction of the cost. VirtualCare by Exer provides patients real-time access to an Exer provider with no appointment necessary via video chat with a smartphone, tablet, or computer. Exer believes healthier people make for healthier communities. Exer is here to make healthcare work better, feel better—and deliver better results—for everyone. Now let's get you better. For more information on Exer Urgent Care, visit ExerUrgentCare.com.

