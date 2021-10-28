BetMGM Signs Former NFL Running Back Chris Johnson as Brand Ambassador

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BetMGM, a leading sports betting and digital gaming company, announced today the signing of former Tennessee Titans and Arizona Cardinals running back Chris Johnson as its newest brand ambassador. The fan favorite will be featured in BetMGM's upcoming marketing campaigns, promotions, social media content and fan events.

"I'm excited to join the BetMGM team and to have a new platform to engage with CJ2K fans around the country," said Johnson. "BetMGM is at the forefront of the excitement surrounding sports betting and is a perfect fit for me to get involved in this rapidly growing industry."

Over the course of 10 NFL seasons, Johnson was one of the league's most prolific players. The running back earned the moniker "CJ2K" in 2009 when he rushed for 2,006 yards for the Titans, making him one of eight players in NFL history to eclipse 2,000 rushing yards in a single season.

Matt Prevost, Chief Revenue Officer, BetMGM, said, "Throughout his career, Chris Johnson thrilled fans with his performance on the football field, week in and week out. As we continue to expand BetMGM's presence in Arizona and Tennessee, Chris will play a key role in helping us provide new and engaging experiences for our customers."

As BetMGM continues to expand into new jurisdictions, responsible gaming education remains a key focus. BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly. The BetMGM app is available for download on both iOS and Android and is accessible via desktop at www.betmgm.com. For more information, follow @BetMGM on Twitter.

About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM Resorts' U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's U.S.-licensed, state of the art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit http://www.betmgminc.com/.

