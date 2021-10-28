myCOI Forms Strategic Advisory Board To Propel Company And Insurance Industry Forward

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- myCOI , a certificate of insurance (COI) tracking and management solution, today announced the formation of its first strategic advisory board. The board's goal will be to help keep myCOI on the leading-edge of the insurance industry with a continued focus on innovation, strategic partnerships and growth.

"We're so fortunate to have put together a dream team of professionals with ample experience in the insurance industry."

The company already has a Board of Directors, but Kristen Nunery, CEO of myCOI, says the trailblazers on our advisory board will drive even more strategic growth.

"We've been leaders in the industry for many years, and the guidance and expertise from our strategic advisory board will ensure we stay there," said Nunery. "We are so fortunate to have put together a dream team of professionals with ample knowledge and first-hand experience in the insurance industry. Their support is incredibly meaningful and will no doubt be a catalyst for more growth as we tap into their influence."

The board has already begun discussing potential industry partnerships and meaningful innovation opportunities with myCOI leaders. Some of the strategic advisory board members include:

David Wroe brings more than 40 years of relevant experience to his current role as the CEO of Chicago -based brings more than 40 years of relevant experience to his current role as the CEO of Clareworks , his technology strategic and tactical consulting business. Wroe is a key member of myCOI's Board of Directors and also holds several other board positions within the insurance, technology and software industries. Before founding Clareworks, he served as Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of-based CNA from 1996 to 2001. From 1983 to 1996, he served as Chairman and CEO of Agency Management Systems, Inc., building AMS (now Vertafore) into the largest provider of automation services to insurance agents.

Jim Hackbarth has spent the last 18 years as the CEO and President of Assurex Global , the world's largest privately-held commercial insurance, risk management, and employee benefits brokerage group. The Columbus, Ohio resident has transitioned from his leadership role and is continuing his presence in the insurance industry as an advisor and board member to select companies across the industry. has spent the last 18 years as the CEO and President of , the world's largest privately-held commercial insurance, risk management, and employee benefits brokerage group. Theresident has transitioned from his leadership role and is continuing his presence in the insurance industry as an advisor and board member to select companies across the industry.

Mark Berthiaume spent 43 years working with various insurance carriers and is now enjoying retirement and offering his expertise to a select number of organizations through board positions. Previously, he was the Executive Vice President, Chief Information Officer, and Chief Innovation Technology Officer at The Hanover Insurance Group . spent 43 years working with various insurance carriers and is now enjoying retirement and offering his expertise to a select number of organizations through board positions. Previously, he was the Executive Vice President, Chief Information Officer, and Chief Innovation Technology Officer at

"myCOI has a solution that is already a difference-maker for organizations, and a team that is ready to scale at a faster pace," said Hackbarth. "Together, the board and myCOI's leadership team will continue to address pain points and challenges within the insurance industry and ensure we're serving the market with a solution that propels the company and industry forward. I'm proud to work in this capacity to enhance the insurance industry as a whole."

With the formation of the strategic advisory board, existing and future clients can expect even more capabilities and increased automation.

The board's creation comes after multiple years of steady growth and accolades for myCOI. Recently, myCOI announced $5 million in debt financing to fuel its continued growth from SaaS Capital , a leader in growth debt for B2B SaaS companies. The company also enjoyed a 96 percent client retention rate year-over-year from 2019 to 2020. Additionally, the total number of employees has doubled within the past few years with more hiring plans in the works.

To learn more about myCOI, visit https://www.mycoitracking.com/ .

About myCOI

Leading the industry for over a decade, myCOI offers a complete Certificate of Insurance software and service solution. myCOI transforms how companies manage risk, with next-generation technology and automated workflows backed by insurance experts. With myCOI, companies can achieve insurance compliance and protect against costly claims. To learn more about myCOI, visit https://www.mycoitracking.com/

View original content:

SOURCE myCOI