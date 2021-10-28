Beloved toy brand has its first permanent location Italy in the heart of Milan, one of the most famous retail centers in the world, with three floors of toys and fun

The Wait Is Over: FAO Schwarz Flagship Store Opens In Milan! Beloved toy brand has its first permanent location Italy in the heart of Milan, one of the most famous retail centers in the world, with three floors of toys and fun

MILAN, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FAO Schwarz, a toy store like no other, has opened in Milan! As announced last March, the opening is the result of an exclusive partnership between Prénatal Retail Group - leader in the child and toy sector with 777 stores in 8 countries (Italy, Spain, Portugal, France, Greece, Netherlands, Belgium and Switzerland) - and ThreeSixty Group, owner of the FAO Schwarz brand.

FAO Schwarz

"The alliance with Three SixtyGroup and the launch of the love brand FAO Schwarz in Milano, the first in continental Europe, underlines the ability of Prénatal Retail Group to build big stories, strong partnerships with internationally renowned partners and, furthermore, to meet the wishes and dreams of children around the world" – says Amedeo Giustini, Chief Executive Officer of Prénatal Retail Group – "I'm sure that the Milanflagship store will become a must visit destination for thousands of families coming to Milan, looking for the FAO magic that has been delighting customers in the New York store since 1862".

The newest FAO Schwarz toy store spans 3 levels with over 600 square meters of signature toys, interactive experiences and shops crafted to offer a world of wonderment for parents and children alike. More than a toy store, FAO Schwarz is a place of imagination and discovery. Guests to FAO Milan are welcomed by classic plush creations, the iconic FAO clock tower—with a new activity just for Milan—and a whimsical centerpiece of sparkling balloons floating skyward. Beyond the clocktower and rocket ship, a journey of discovery begins, with many new toy brands being launched in Italy for the first time, and some well-loved toy brands come to life with unique new experiences.

"We are thrilled with the opening of the first FAO Schwarz store in continental Europe. Milan is an important part of our European and global growth strategy. As the leading toy retailer with a clear long-term vision, Prénatal Retail Group is the perfect partner for us in bringing our beloved FAO Schwarz brand to Italy. We are certain that this is only the beginning of a successful partnership." - says Jan-Eric Kloth President, International Sales, Retail & Corporate Strategy ThreeSixty Group. "We cannot wait to see the sparkle and excitement in the children's eyes when they enter the Wonder of FAO Schwarz with its unique experiences, exclusive brands and magical environment in the new Milan store."

FAO Schwarz's hand-selected toy ambassadors and product demonstrators provide a world-class shopping experience through the whimsical and theatrical wonderment FAO has always been known for.

The famous FAO Schwarz dance-on piano appears with an exciting new design—it's just waiting for all the little piano dancers to come play!

At FAO Schwarz Milan customers can experience a completely redesigned doll adoption experience with many new dolls waiting to be loved. Other new customer experiences launching in Italy for the first time include Harry Potter with the iconic Platform 9¾ and Barbie® with their Styled by You concept, and Majorette make-your-own car just to name a few.

There are many brands appearing for the first time in Italy in the new FAO store—enjoy the entertainment of Marvin's Magic, explore science with Discovery Toys, make your own car with Majorette or buy one readymade from Sharper Image and don't forget to personalize your Bunnies by the Bay gift. Italian designed brands are also a part of the magic.

One-of-a-kind experiences (New to Continental Europe):

Bunnies By The Bay – Appearing in Italy for the first time, with infant clothing, accessories and handcrafted plush toys, customers will transport guests to the wonderous world of Cricket Island. Guests can also have their purchases personalized!

Discovery - Talk to our Mad Scientist in his lab about everything science. With a giant video wall and demonstrations, every kid interested in STEM will flock to this kiosk for toys.

Marvin's Magic - Audiences will be delighted, amazed and amused to witness Marvin's Magic Live and close-up! Their professional magic made easy sets and tricks continue to inspire magicians of all ages. Just make sure you keep the secrets!

Barbie®/Mattel - FAO Schwarz was one of the first places Barbie premiered almost 60 years ago! FAO Milan has the exclusive "Barbie Styled By You" experience—the only one in Europe—come design your own Barbie.

Majorette – This beloved toy car brand offers customers a customizable experience where they can make their own die-cast cars!

More brands offering in store fun: Wood & Play, Paw Patrol, Harry Potter, Disney, Funko, Chicco, Sylvanian Family, Discovery Toys, and Sharper Image.

Connect:

Website: www.faoschwarz.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FAO/

Instagram: @FAOSchwarz

Twitter: @FAOSchwarz

#ReturnToWonderItaly

About FAO Schwarz:

FAO Schwarz is one of the oldest, most historic, and iconic toy brands in the world. Founded in 1862, Frederick August Otto Schwarz opened FAO Schwarz, a marvelous bountiful emporium full of extraordinary, one-of-a-kind toys from all over the world. As one of the oldest and most iconic toy brands in the world, FAO Schwarz has always been synonymous with quality and innovation, and offering cherished memories for generations of adults and children alike. The fondness associated with FAO Schwarz is wrapped up in the theatre of it all. It's more than just toys. It's the deep nostalgia for play that came to life and was so often larger than it. A visit to FAO Schwarz meant much more than a trip to a toy store and it will again.

About ThreeSixty Group:

ThreeSixty Group was founded in Southern California in 2001 and today has offices across the globe. The company designs, sources, and distributes consumer products across diverse categories under a portfolio of owned and licensed brands. Their portfolio includes more than 20 brands (internally developed, acquired, and licensed) including the iconic FAO Schwarz, Sharper Image, Vornado, and Discovery brands. Their brands and products are sold in over 90,000 retail doors in the U.S. and across the world.

Connect:

Website: https://www.thethreesixtygroup.com/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/threesixty-group

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/threesixty.group/?hl=en

About Prénatal Group:

Prénatal Retail Group (PRG) - Italian Retailer among the international leaders in the market of Toys and Child care - operates in 8 European countries with 777 stores and 4,858 employees. The Group manages the brands Prénatal, Toys Center, Bimbostore in Italy and Europe and King Jouet in France, Belgium and Switzerland.

Mission of the Group is to facilitate and make life easier for every growing family, inspiring dreams and amazement.

Connect:

Website: www.prenatalretailgroup.com

LinkedIn: https://it.linkedin.com/company/pr%C3%A9natal-retail-group

For press inquiries:

U.S. Contact: Danielle Pagano McGunagle, The Door, faoschwarz@thedooronline.com

Italy Contact: Cantiere di Comunicazione

Alessandra Medolago Albani - a.medolago@cantieredicomunicazione.com +39 335 5891660

Antonella Laudadio – a.laudadio@cantieredicomunicazione.com + 39 345 7131424

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FAO Schwarz