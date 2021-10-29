ColdQuanta Announces Speaker Lineup at MajorQuantum Conferences

BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ColdQuanta , the leader in Cold Atom Quantum Technology, today announced its lineup of speakers at upcoming quantum industry events. ColdQuanta's CEO, Founder and CTO, President of Quantum Computing and other experts will share their insights on breakthrough quantum technologies and the emerging market for quantum computing, sensors and more.

Inside Quantum Technology Fall

November 1-5, 2021

New York City

Speaker/Topic: Paul Lipman, President of Quantum Computing, delivering keynote, "Emerging Quantum Processor Markets" and panelist discussing "Quantum Processors: Novel Architectures and Technologies"

Speaker/Topic: Laura Thomas, Senior Director of National Security, Panel on China and Quantum: Cooperation, Competition, and National Security

The Quantum Computing Summit

November 3-4, 2021

Silicon Valley

Speaker: Denny Dahl, Director of Quantum Applications,"Building a Quantum Roadmap within Organizations"

Futuras In Res – The Quantum Breakthrough

November 23-25, 2021

Berlin, Germany

Speaker/Topic: Dana Anderson, Founder and CTO, delivering keynote, "Future Challenges in Quantum Computing."

About ColdQuanta

ColdQuanta is the leader in Cold Atom Quantum Technology, the most scalable, versatile, and commercially viable application of quantum. The company operates three lines of business - Quantum Computing, Quantum Research as a Service and ColdAtom Technologies. The Quantum Computing division will launch Hilbert 1.0, a cloud-based 100 qubit quantum computer, in early2022. Quantum Research-as-a-Service supports the government and other enterprises in developing quantum inertial sensing, radio frequency receivers, and networking technologies, including high precision clock prototypes. The ColdAtom Technologies division provides products for quantum computing companies and quantum lab environments. ColdQuanta is based in Boulder, CO with offices in Madison, WI and Oxford, UK. Find out more at www.coldquanta.com.

