SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Momentive Global Inc.

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Momentive Global Inc. ("Momentive" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MNTV) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Zendesk, Inc. ("Zendesk") (NYSE: ZEN). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Momentive shareholders will receive 0.225 shares of Zendesk stock for each Momentive share they hold, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $26.78 based upon Zendesk's October 28, 2021 closing price of $119.01. Upon closing of the transaction, Zendesk stockholders will own approximately 78% of the combined company, while Momentive stockholders will only own approximately 22% of the combined company.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether: (i) Momentive's board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the per-share merger consideration adequately compensates Momentive's shareholders, and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed.

