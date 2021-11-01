First Horizon Bank makes key hires in the Piedmont Triad Market

WINSTON SALEM, N.C., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Bank today announced two executive hires in the Piedmont Triad. Todd Williams has been named Market President for the entire Piedmont Triad region. Ben Shoemake joined the company as Market President for the Greensboro/High Point market. These hires demonstrate the organization's commitment to growth in the Triad region.

Williams and Shoemake will lead teams of commercial, private client and business banking relationship managers and will be responsible for the client acquisition strategy for their respective markets.

Williams has more than 20 years of commercial lending and banking experience having worked at Wachovia, BB&T and Fifth Third. Most recently, Williams served as the Triad Market Executive for Atlantic Union Bank. A North Carolina native, Williams graduated from North Carolina State University and has worked in the market for nearly a decade.

Shoemake was most recently at First Citizens Bank and brings more than 20 years of banking experience to the team. A graduate of Appalachian State University, Shoemake has been in the Greensboro market since 2016. Shoemake will report to Williams and will be based out of the IBERIABANK/First Horizon Greensboro office on Westover Terrace.

"Todd and Ben are excellent additions to our growing presence in the Piedmont Triad", Richard Shaffer, Regional President at First Horizon said. "Together with our current team of veteran financial professionals, we will continue to provide a best-in-class experience to our clients and community for this strategically important market."

First Horizon/IBERIABANK has 24 banking center locations and $2 billion in deposits in the Piedmont Triad. IBERIABANK and First Horizon recently merged and will soon operate as First Horizon in North Carolina and other markets across the U.S. With local decision-making and leadership found throughout the footprint, the Company focuses on providing a high-quality banking experience.

