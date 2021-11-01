IGT Signs iGaming Content Distribution Agreement with Yggdrasil Gaming for U.S. and Canada IGT fortifies PlayCasino game library for U.S. and Canada with high-performing Yggdrasil Gaming content such as Vikings Go Wild, Valley of the Gods and Cazino Zeppelin

LONDON, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that it signed a multi-year iGaming content distribution agreement with leading online gaming content creators, Yggdrasil Gaming. The agreement grants IGT exclusive access to a selected number of Yggdrasil Gaming's online games for distribution in the U.S. and Canada where iGaming is permitted.

"Yggdrasil continues to deliver on its growth strategy, and the U.S. and Canada are key territories for driving continued, sustainable long-term growth, and shareholder value. We are delighted to partner up with IGT, the world's leading gaming supplier, who will have exclusive territorial distribution rights for a selected number of our best-in-class Yggdrasil game titles," said Fredrik Elmqvist, Yggdrasil CEO. "As the online gaming market continues to expand in North America, we look forward to supporting IGT's PlayCasino customers realize their goals through our player-centric, highly entertaining and award-winning games."

"Partnering with high-performing game developers such as Yggdrasil Gaming is a pillar of IGT PlayDigital's growth strategy and an additional differentiator of the IGT PlayCasino value proposition," said Enrico Drago, IGT CEO Digital & Betting. "Yggdrasil Gaming's artistic talents, passion for innovation and commitment to quality and performance shine through in all their games and we believe Yggdrasil games will complement our player-favorite IGT PlayCasino games."

IGT expects to feature the first Yggdrasil game on its platform in December 2021.

For more information on IGT PlayCasino games visit https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/igt-casino-lounge.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is the global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

