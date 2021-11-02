Barrow Hanley Global Investors Announces Strategic Addition to Americas Distribution Team

DALLAS, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Barrow Hanley Global Investors, an affiliate of Perpetual Limited (ASX:PPT), today announced that Ann-Therese (AT) O'Neill has joined the company as Head of Institutional Business Development, effective November 1st.

With 25 years' industry experience within all aspects of client centric solutions in distribution, product development, and strategic business planning, O'Neill will oversee and lead the business development team and support the firm's continued growth of core investment strategies. Together with Lin Fitzenhagen, who oversees Consultant Relations, they will broaden distribution synergies and channels to strengthen and diversify Barrow Hanley's prospects and client relationships and expand its asset base.

Both AT and Lin report to Chuck Thompson, Head of Distribution & Corporate Strategy - Americas for Perpetual.

"AT joins our team with a wealth of experience in leading institutional sales, client facing and marketing teams," Mr. Thompson said. "Her deep understanding of corporate, public funds, Taft-Hartley, foundation and endowment markets as well as her extensive knowledge of asset classes makes her a perfect fit at an important time in our future growth."

Previously, AT was Managing Director, Head of North America Retirement and Foundations / Endowments Client Group at Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Prior to joining WFAM, she held the role of Managing Director, Head of Distribution for Newfleet Asset Management. O'Neill started her career in 1996 at Goldman Sachs and has held senior investment and client management roles at Donaldson Lufkin and Jenrette, RBC Capital Markets and BBT Capital Markets.

"I am excited to join Barrow Hanley Global Investors which has not only garnered a well-earned reputation, but also a track record of managing successful investment strategies. I believe the firm's legacy coupled with the Perpetual partnership strongly positions the firm for continued expansion and growth," O'Neill said.

AT earned her bachelor's degree in Business Administration at the Dublin Institute of Technology. She completed various coursework at the New York Institute of Finance and holds FINRA designations Series 7 and 63. She is also a member of the CFA Society of San Francisco and is a member of the San Francisco Women Leaders Organization. She has been a member of various Diversity and Inclusion Councils/Committees throughout her career.

About Barrow Hanley

Barrow Hanley is a diversified investment management firm offering value-focused investment strategies spanning global equities and fixed income. Recognized as one of the few remaining firms dedicated exclusively to value investing, Barrow Hanley enjoys a boutique culture with a singular focus to assist clients in meeting their investment objectives. Today, Barrow Hanley has approximately 100 employees, over half of which are investment professionals managing approximately $50B in assets for our valued clients. Barrow Hanley stewards the capital of corporate, public, multi-employer pension plans, mutual funds, endowments and foundations, and sovereign wealth funds across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Africa. For further information, please visit www.barrowhanley.com.

About Perpetual

Perpetual Limited (ASX:PPT) is an ASX-listed, diversified financial services company, which has been serving clients since 1886. Across our four businesses: Perpetual Asset Management Australia, Perpetual Asset Management International, Perpetual Corporate Trust and Perpetual Private, we aim to protect and grow our clients' wealth, knowing that by doing so we can make a difference in their lives.

Our origin as a trustee company, coupled with our strong track record of investment performance, has created our reputation as one of the strongest brands in financial services in Australia.

Perpetual Asset Management International is growing international division with a presence in Hong Kong, the UK, Europe and the US. The division includes the operations of Trillium Asset Management (Trillium), a pioneering US ESG investment specialist, as well as Barrow Hanley Global Investors (Barrow Hanley), a diversified investment management firm that offers value-focused investment strategies spanning global equities, US equities and US fixed income.

For further information, visit www.perpetual.com.au.

