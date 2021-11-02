Baseus GaN Charger as the Only Wall Charger in Qualcomm's QC5.0 Elite Gaming Package

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- An unboxing of a package of gaming gear sent to epic gamers from Qualcomm has been one of the main topics on instagram, TikTok and social media platforms. This is one of Qualcomm's campaigns to spread the word on their new Quick Charge 5 technology. Gamers received a ROG phone that features the latest fast charging technology Quick Charge 5 and a 100W Baseus GaN Wall Charger - so far the only wall charger featuring Quick Charge 5 as listed on Qualcomm's page .

QC 5.0 100W Charger2

Baseus, one of the leading brands on charging devices strives and focuses on the super-fast charging domain from wall chargers to power banks and innovative power strips. After stacking more than a decade of experience and know-how, by combining GaN material and Quick Charge 5, Baseus has pioneered the first-and-only GaN wall charger featuring Qualcomm's latest Quick Charge 5 fast charging technology.

With the favor of GaN (Gallium Nitride) material, Baseus achieved to make the 100W QC5.0 GaN charger 40% smaller than Apple's 96W charger. As being backed up with Quick Charge 5, this charging brick is 4 times faster than its previous version, allowing phone gamers to "Charge while Charging" on the battlefield.

For users not familiar with fast charging, Baseus is inviting them to keep in mind the following fundamental knowledge. Fast charging requires that the charging set and device both support fast charging, otherwise it will only charge at the optimal level. For instance, a smartphone designed to support up to 65W fast charging will only charge at 50W when using a 50W cable with a 100W charger, same with the opposite; or will only charge at 65W even using both 100W charger and cable.

To support phone gamers to the fullest, Baseus has prepared the 66W Fast Charging Cable to be teamed up with the powerful GaN charger. For an optimal experience even with a cable plugged in, the L-shaped connector and joint is made of unibody zinc alloy that is resistant to oxidation and wear-and-tear, allowing you to perform your best.

About Baseus: Founded in 2011, an industry-leading brand in consumer electronic industry that integrates design, research and development, production, and sales. Baseus products have earned numerous top international awards in industrial design (Reddot, IF, iDEA, Golden Pin, Pentawards), available in more than 180 countries and regions around the world with 30+ online shopping platforms and up to 600 worldwide physical stores.

Press Contacts:

Address: 4No. 2008 Xuegang Road, Bantian, Longgang District, Shenzhen,Guangdong, China

Simon Zhang - Public Relations Specialist

Email: marketing@baseus.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BASEUS TECHNOLOGY (HK) CO, LIMITED