Buff City Soap Adds 3 Leaders to C-Suite Amid Rapid Expansion

DALLAS, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Buff City Soap, a plant-based home and personal care brand franchise, announces the addition of three key leaders to its C-suite amid rapid expansion as the company is on track to double its national footprint in 2022.

Shellie Caudill

"We are thrilled to welcome Ric Smith, Shellie Caudill, and Jean Grossman to our already talented leadership team," said Craig Kessler, Buff City Soap's CEO. "All three leaders come with 20+ years of experience in their respective fields and are best-in-class leaders. As Buff grows its footprint beyond our current 145 stores, our expanding leadership team is poised to continue innovating and enhancing the brand."

Founded in 2013, Buff City Soap's mission is to make life smell wonderful, one handmade soap at a time. The company has experienced rapid growth as consumers are drawn to its differentiated, high-quality offering of plant-based soaps, laundry, bath and body products, which are handmade daily in each store's Soap Makery.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Buff City Soap - my wife and I were huge fans of the brand long before this opportunity!" said Ric Smith who will serve as Buff City Soap's Chief Development Officer. "Now I'm grateful to join such a fast growth company and continue building a phenomenal team to fuel expansion all over the world." Ric joins after serving as a key early-stage leader in some of the world's most respected food and beverage concepts including Starbucks, Potbelly, Qdoba, and Scooter's Coffee.

Buff has more than quadrupled in size since 2020 to more than 145+ stores in 27 states. The company has significant expansion planned for 2022 with its recent growth equity investment from General Atlantic, a globally leading growth equity investor.

"The growth at Buff City Soap is truly inspiring and is a top reason I am thrilled to join Buff," said Jean Grossman, who will serve as Buff City Soap's Chief Operating Officer. "I'm passionate about building best-in-class teams and relationships with the Franchise community to further accelerate Buff's already impressive growth trajectory." Jean joins after successfully scaling several of the world's largest food and service franchise brands, including Dunkin' Donuts, Cosi Restaurants, and European Wax Center.

Buff City Soap is best known for its handmade crinkle cut, swirl-designed bars of plant-based soap. Guests are welcome in stores any day of the week and have the ability to watch talented Soap Makers do their magic. Guests can also co-create with Soap Makers to build customized one-of-a-kind soaps.

"Buff City Soap is transforming the retail experience by giving customers an immersive, handmade daily experience with products they love. I am excited to expand product offerings for more delightful everyday moments for guests in every neighborhood in the US," said Shellie Caudill who will serve as Chief Product Officer. Shellie joins after leading R&D organizations at some of the world's largest consumer companies including Procter & Gamble, Bath & Body Works, and Church & Dwight.

About Buff City Soap

Founded in 2013 and franchising since 2018, Buff City Soap continues its rapid growth trajectory across 145+ stores and 27 states. Buff City Soap's delightfully smelling and uniquely handmade plant-based soaps, laundry, bath and body products are disrupting the retail beauty and consumer goods categories, and Buff City Soap was recognized in Entrepreneur's Top 100 "Best of the New" franchise rankings. For more information visit the Buff City Soap website: www.buffcitysoap.com.

Ric Smith

Jean Grossman

(PRNewsfoto/Buff City Soap)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Buff City Soap