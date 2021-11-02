Cumberland Pharmaceuticals To Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPIX) announced today that it will release third quarter 2021 financial results and provide a Company update after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. A conference call and live internet webcast will be held on November 9 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.

To participate in the call, please dial 877-303-1298 (for U.S. callers) or 253-237-1032 (for international callers). A rebroadcast of the teleconference will be available for one week and can be accessed by dialing 855-859-2056 (for U.S. callers) or 404-537-3406 (for international callers). The Conference ID for the rebroadcast is 9476299. The live webcast and rebroadcast can be accessed via Cumberland's website at https://investor.cumberlandpharma.com/events-calendar.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the delivery of branded prescription products to improve patient care. The Company develops, acquires and commercializes brands for the hospital acute care, gastroenterology and rheumatoid arthritis markets.

The Company's portfolio of FDA-approved brands includes:

Acetadote ® ( acetylcysteine ) Injection, for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning;

Caldolor ® ( ibuprofen ) Injection, for the treatment of pain and fever;

Kristalose ® ( lactulose ) for Oral Solution, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of constipation;

Omeclamox ® -Pak , ( omeprazole, clarithromycin, amoxicillin ) for the treatment of Helicobacterpylori ( H. pylori ) infection and related duodenal ulcer disease;

RediTrex ® (methotrexate) Injection, for the treatment of active rheumatoid, juvenile idiopathic and severe psoriatic arthritis, as well as disabling psoriasis;

Vaprisol ® ( conivaptan ) Injection, to raise serum sodium levels in hospitalized patients with euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and

Vibativ® (telavancin) Injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

The Company also has Phase II clinical programs underway evaluating its product candidates in patients with cardiomyopathy associated with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy ("DMD"), Systemic Sclerosis ("SSc") and Aspirin-Exacerbated Respiratory Disease ("AERD").

For more information on Cumberland's approved products, including full prescribing information, please visit links to the individual product websites, which can be found on the Company's website at www.cumberlandpharma.com.

