HealthLynked Corp. Announces New Investor Relations Partnership with Alpha IR Group

NAPLES, Fla., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthLynked Corp. (OTCQB:HLYK) ("HealthLynked" or the "Company"), a global healthcare network focused on care management of its members and a provider of healthcare technologies that connects doctors, patients, and medical data, today announced a partnership with Alpha IR Group ("Alpha IR"), to help the Company manage its investor relations (IR) activities and broaden awareness within the financial community.



Dr. Michael Dent, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of HealthLynked Corp., commented, "I am pleased to announce that we have selected Alpha IR Group to be our advisor moving forward as we sharpen our IR strategy, commensurate with our overall growth objectives for the business. This partnership will provide significant strategic value for HealthLynked as we look to capitalize on Alpha's knowledge of the capital markets and its strong network across the investment community. The firm's best-in-class IR expertise will be instrumental as we continue to advance our goal to improve healthcare for every patient worldwide and grow our digital health solutions."



Chris Hodges, CEO & Founder of Alpha IR Group, commented, "We are thrilled to be partnering with a growing medical technology company like HealthLynked. Our team has extensive experience within the healthcare and technology industries, and we are excited about the opportunity to bring value to HealthLynked's IR efforts. We are confident that Alpha IR will provide a world-class approach to improve the Company's investor messaging and increase market awareness as the Company executes its growth strategy."

About HealthLynked Corp.

HealthLynked Corp. provides a solution for both patient members and providers to improve healthcare through the efficient exchange of medical information. The HealthLynked Network is a cloud-based platform that allows members to connect with their healthcare providers and take more control of their healthcare. Members enter their medical information, including medications, allergies, past surgeries, and personal health records, in one convenient online and secure location, free of charge. Participating healthcare providers can connect with their current and future patients through the system. Benefits to in-network providers include the ability to utilize the HealthLynked patent-pending patient access hub "PAH" for patient analytics. Other benefits for preferred providers include HLYK marketing tools to connect with their active and inactive patients to improve patient retention, access more accurate and current patient information, provide more efficient online scheduling, and to fill last-minute cancelations using the Company's "real-time appointment scheduling" all within its mobile application. Preferred providers pay a monthly fee to access these HealthLynked services. For additional information about HealthLynked Corp., please visit www.healthlynked.com and connect with HealthLynked on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About Alpha IR Group

The Alpha IR Group is a holistic investor relations and transactions/crisis advisory firm that protects, enhances and builds the investment brands of America's leading companies. Alpha IR brings significant Wall Street, financial, and large agency experience to its clients, while retaining a small company, holistic approach. With deep sector expertise and senior-driven programs, Alpha IR is the right choice to manage its clients' reputations, credibility, and ultimately, their valuation. The firm has offices in Chicago, New York, and Boston and represents over $100 billion of equity value trading on today's public exchanges. For more information, please visit: www.alpha-ir.com.

