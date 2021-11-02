Orion180 Launches Home Insurance Offering in Georgia, Continuing its Expansion Across the Southeast

Homeowners in Georgia will now have access to the company's simple and accurate insurance platform that enables real time quoting, binding and issue functions in minutes

MELBOURNE, Fla., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orion180, a rapidly growing homeowners insurance provider leveraging advanced technology to serve independent insurance agents in the Southeastern U.S., today announced its expansion into the Georgia market. The company is pleased to continue its expansion into the Southeast and offer homeowners in Georgia the only insurance technology provider to use the agency model to reach consumers.

Orion180 is headquartered in Florida and operates in North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee, and now Georgia. In September, the company expanded its services to Tennessee, adding another step in their nationwide expansion and growing consumer base. The company is dedicated to providing an ideal combination of first-class technology and human interaction to simplify the way homeowners insurance is purchased.

"Our team at Orion180 is thrilled to continue our expansion into the Southeast market with our new presence in Georgia," said Ken Gregg, founder and CEO of Orion180. "Following our recent expansion to Tennessee, we are ready to look forward to the next step in this exciting point of growth for the company. Homeowners in Georgia will now have access to the most simplified insurance yet – and that is our main goal. With the expansion into Georgia, we are now able to assist more homeowners with our innovative technology and streamline the insurance process."

Since its inception in 2018, Orion180 has seen exponential growth and has appointed over 3,500 agents at more than 1,200 insurance agencies. With its expansion into Georgia, more than 650 additional independent insurance agencies will have the ability to offer Orion180's products.

"Homeowners are often looking innovative, technology-backed offerings without sacrificing the human side of things. Partnering with Orion180 will allow us to simplify the insurance process while offering our customers both," said PointeNorth Insurance Group, LLC. "We are excited to welcome Orion180 into Georgia."

Orion180 plans to expand its Admitted product into South Carolina in November with further state and product expansion planned for 2022.

About Orion180:

Orion180 is a homeowners insurance provider leveraging advanced technology to serve independent insurance agents in the Southeastern United States. Providing a combination of human interaction and unsurpassed technology, Orion180 enables real time quoting, binding, and issue functions in a matter of minutes. The company simplifies the homeowners insurance process, providing products that are innovative, fast, and secure. Its product has an A- A.M. Best rating, which means consumers are protected even for the most severe losses. Learn more at https://www.orion180.com/.

